Inorganic Pigments Market Study 2020-2024 with Ranking of Key Players; Venator, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Lanxess and Kronos Worldwide

The global inorganic pigments market size was USD 21.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2019 and 2024.



This market study covers the inorganic pigments market and its segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market on the basis of pigment type, application, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Growth of global construction sector is driving the overall inorganic pigments market.



The market is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for paints & coatings from construction and automotive industries, along with demand from the packaging industry. However, stringent regulations related to cadmium and chromium-based pigments and fluctuations in raw material prices are restraining the growth of the market.



Titanium dioxide segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Titanium dioxide is the fastest-growing type of inorganic pigments in the overall market. Titanium dioxide has better light-scattering properties that help to provide excellent opacity, brightness, and whiteness to the products. It is a white-colored inorganic pigment and is widely used in paints & coatings and plastics applications.



Paints & coatings to be the fastest-growing application of inorganic pigments market during the forecast period.



The inorganic pigments market has been segmented on the basis of application as paints & coatings, plastics, inks, and others. Paints & coatings and plastics are the fastest and the second-fastest growing applications for inorganic pigments. Paints & coatings and plastics are used in a wide number of industries, including building & construction, automotive, packaging, paper & printing, and textiles.



Building & construction industry is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Inorganic pigments are used to improve the quality of construction as they provide heat stability, chemical inertness, durability, and weather resistance to construction materials. In the construction industry, inorganic pigments are also used in exterior applications such as fencing, decking, railing, siding, cladding, and roofing of buildings. Growing awareness and the booming business of interior decoration also drive the use of inorganic pigment in the building & construction industry.



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing population and urbanization. The increasing developments in the building & construction and automotive industries and increasing use of plastics in emerging countries of the region are providing huge growth opportunities for the inorganic pigments market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Inorganic Pigments Market

4.2 Inorganic Pigments Market, By Pigment Type

4.3 Inorganic Pigments Market, By Application

4.4 Inorganic Pigments Market, By End-use Industry

4.5 Inorganic Pigments Market, By Region

4.6 APAC Inorganic Pigments Market, By End-use Industry and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of Global Construction Sector

5.2.1.2 Increasing Significance of Aesthetics in Packaging Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations Related to Cadmium and Chromium-Based Pigments

5.2.2.2 Raw Material Price Fluctuation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Regulations Related to Plastic Recycling

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicator

5.4.1 Global GDP Trends and Forecasts

5.4.2 Trends in Plastics Industry

5.4.3 Trends in Automotive Industry



6 Inorganic Pigments Market, By Pigment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Titanium Dioxide

6.2.1 Titanium Dioxide is the Most-Widely Consumed Inorganic Pigment

6.3 Iron Oxide

6.3.1 Increasing Demand From Construction Sector and Rapid Urbanization to Drive the Demand for Iron Oxide

6.4 Carbon Black

6.4.1 Carbon Black Mostly Used for Its Good Tinting Strength, Uv Protection, and Thermal Conductivity

6.5 Others



7 Inorganic Pigments Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Paints & Coatings

7.2.1 Growth of Construction and Automotive Industries to Fuel Consumption of Inorganic Pigments

7.3 Plastics

7.3.1 Demand for Better Aesthetics in Plastics Driving Consumption of Inorganic Pigments

7.4 Inks

7.4.1 Digital Printing Industry to Drive the Demand for Inorganic Pigment in Inks Application

7.5 Others



8 Inorganic Pigments Market, By End-use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Building & Construction

8.2.1 Growing Preference for Good Aesthetics in Building & Construction Industry to Drive the Demand

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Growth of Automotive Industry to Drive the Demand for Inorganic Pigment in Automotive Coating

8.4 Packaging

8.4.1 Increasing Significance of Aesthetics in Packaging Industry to Drive the Demand

8.5 Paper & Printing

8.5.1 Developing Countries Witnessing Increasing Demand for Paper

8.6 Textile

8.6.1 Changing Fashion Trend Fueling Consumption of Inorganic Pigments

8.7 Others



9 Inorganic Pigments Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.3 Europe

9.4 North America

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Players

10.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

10.3 Ranking of Key Players

10.3.1 Venator

10.3.2 The Chemours Company

10.3.3 Tronox Limited

10.3.4 Lanxess

10.3.5 Kronos Worldwide Inc.

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Investment & Expansion

10.4.2 New Product Launch

10.4.3 Merger & Acquisition



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Venator

11.2 The Chemours Company

11.3 Tronox Limited

11.4 Lanxess

11.5 Kronos Worldwide Inc.

11.6 Cathay Industries

11.7 Clariant

11.8 Ferro Corporation

11.9 Heubach GmbH

11.10 Lomon Billions

11.11 Other Companies

11.11.1 Alabama Pigments Company

11.11.2 Cabot Corporation

11.11.3 Carl Schlenk AG

11.11.4 Dominion Colour Corporation

11.11.5 Dystar

11.11.6 Eckart GmbH

11.11.7 Habich GmbH

11.11.8 Ineos Pigments

11.11.9 Jiangsu Yuxing Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.

11.11.10 Matapel Chemicals

11.11.11 National Industrialization Company (Tasnee)

11.11.12 Sudarshan Chemicals

11.11.13 Sun Chemical

11.11.14 Tata Pigments

11.11.15 Zhejiang Huayuan Pigment Co. Ltd.



