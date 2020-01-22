Trends, opportunities, and forecast in Southeast Asian phenolic resin market to 2025 by type (resol phenolic resin and novolac phenolic resin), by end use industry (construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, furniture, and others) and country (Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Others).

The future of the South East Asian phenolic resin market looks promising with growth opportunities in various end use industries, including construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, furniture, industrial, and others. The South East Asian phenolic resin market is expected to reach an estimated CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing use of heat resistance, corrosion and chemical resistance materials in construction and transportation industry.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the South East Asian phenolic resin industry, include the use of bio based phenolic resin and rosin modified phenolic resin.



The study includes the South East Asian phenolic resin market size and forecast for South East Asian phenolic resin market through 2025, segmented by application, type, end use industry, region, and country as follows:



South East Asian Phenolic Resin Market by application (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

• Wood Adhesive

• Molding Compounds

• Laminates

• Insulation

• Coating

• Paper Impregnation

• Others



South East Asian Phenolic Resin Market by type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

• Resol Phenolic Resin

• Novolac Phenolic Resin



South East Asian Phenolic Resin Market by end use industry (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

• Construction

• Transportation

• Electrical and Electronics

• Furniture

• Industrial

• Others



South East Asian Phenolic Resin Market by region (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

• Thailand

• Singapore

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Others

Some of the South East Asian phenolic resin companies profiled in this report include Sumitomo, Thai GCI Resitop, AICA KOGYO, Asta Chem, Malayan Adhesives and Chemicals, Formica Chemicals, ITOCHU Group, Pt Intanwijaya Internasional Tbk, Al Asia and others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the wood Adhesive segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume. The use of phenolic resin is growing in wood adhesive applications where heat, pressure, water resistance, and other performance benefits are critical.



Within this market, resole phenolic resin and novolac phenolic resin are the major type. On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the resole phenolic resin segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume. Increasing demand of resole phenolic resin is because novolac is not self-curing; it requires an extra curing agent, whereas resole is selfcurable without an additional catalyst.



Thailand is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; Thailand is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries such as residential and commercial activities, increasing automotive production, and growing electrical and electronics demand.



Some of the features of “Southeast Asian Phenolic Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

• Market size estimates: Southeast Asian phenolic resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: Southeast Asian phenolic resin market size by various applications such as application, material type, and denier type in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Southeast Asian phenolic resin breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of phenolic resin in the Southeast Asian phenolic resin market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of phenolic resin in the Southeast Asian phenolic resin market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in South East Asian phenolic resin market by application (wood adhesive, molding compounds, laminates, insulation, coating, paper impregnation, and others), by type (resol phenolic resin and novolac phenolic resin), by end use industry (construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, furniture, and others) and country (Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Others )?

Q.2 Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the South East Asian phenolic resin market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this South East Asian phenolic resin market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this South East Asian phenolic resin market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the South East Asian phenolic resin market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the South East Asian phenolic resin market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this South East Asian phenolic resin market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products in this South East Asian phenolic resin area and how great a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this South East Asian phenolic resin market and what impact have these had on the industry?

