AMS 2020 Summit - The Business of 3D Printing: Medicine, Dentistry and Metals - Boston, United States - February 11-12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of 3D Printing: Medicine, Dentistry and Metals - Gold Passport" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 3D Printing Summit and Exhibition will be back in February 2020 for its third year, with a new conference track covering metals, as well its established coverage of medical/dental 3DP. The conference offers over 30 expert speakers, with this year's focus being on end-user experiences, as well as the vendor, materials company and regulatory perspectives. Attendees will learn the most effective procedures and business opportunities in the critical sectors of 3D printing on which AMS 2020 is focused.



The AMS 2020 Exhibition will give attendees the opportunity to see the latest 3D printing products for metals printing and 3D printing in the medical/dental space, as well as the ability to network with other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business. The 2019 event, held in Boston, drew attendees from countries and U.S. states. The 2020 event builds on the excitement generated last year.

Here's what to expect from AMS 2020:



Medical and Dental:

An improved understanding of regulatory requirements affecting 3D printing in medicine and dentistry and how these factors vary internationally

Understanding how 3D printing is disrupting supply chains and transforming procedures at hospitals, labs, medical and dental offices

The latest on how 3D printing is enabling new procedures in medicine and dentistry

An update on the rapidly evolving area of 3D-printed medical and dental materials including biomaterials

Metals

A roadmap for the latest trend in metal 3DP: compact metal printers

Understanding of the role of hybrid printers in metal additive manufacturing

The latest on 3D printing of new kinds of metals including copper, refractory materials, etc.

Case studies for metal printing from the aerospace, automotive, oil and gas and other industry sectors

An update on the role of post-processing in metals-based additive manufacturing

The latest metals service bureau trends

In addition to hearing from practitioners, technologists and vendors, there will be sessions where the speakers will present their latest forecasts and intellectual property analysis for medical, dental and metals markets. There will also be plenty of time for attendees to meet, greet and conduct business.

Agenda:



February 11th, 2020

New Printer Technology Symposium

Metal Materials Symposium

Additive Medical Symposium

February 12th, 2020

Metal Service Bureau Symposium



Metal Printing: User Experiences

Additive Dental Symposium

Bioprinting Symposium



Speakers

Les Kalman, Schulich School of Medicine, Western University - Assistant Professor, Restorative Dentistr



Dr. Aamir Abid, Global Advanced Metals - Senior Research and Development Engineer

Dr. Gregory Brown, Velo3D - Vice President, Process Engineering



Bryan Crutchfield, Materialise - VP Materialise North America



Scott Dunham, SmarTech - Vice President of Research



Lawrence Gasman, SmarTech - President



Laura Gilmore, EOS - Medical Account Manager of EOS North America



Mike Grau, Autodesk - Technical Manager, Advanced Consulting



Brett Harris, HP - Product Manager Materials: HP metal Jet



Jeff Herman, Fabric8Labs - Co-Founder & CEO



John Hornick, SmarTech - Senior Analyst



Oleksandra Korotchuk, BASF 3D Printing Solutions - Business Development Manager



Greg Mark, Markforged - CEO



Justin Marks, Arfona - Founder and CEO



Neff Martin, Arburg - Head of Plastic Freeforming



Franziska Maschowski, Trumpf, inc - Head of Sales Additive Manufacturing



Roland Mayerhofer, Coherent/OR Laser - Product Line Manager



Jonah Myerberg, Desktop Metal - Co-Founder and CTO



Ankit Saharan, EOS - Manager of Research and Applications Development at EOS North America



Davide Sher, SmarTech - Senior Analyst Europe



Craig Sungail, Global Advanced Metals - Vice President - Global Research and Development



Bob Zollo, Avante Technology - President



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xth5tr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.