AMS 2020 Summit - The Business of 3D Printing: Medicine, Dentistry and Metals - Boston, United States - February 11-12, 2020
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of 3D Printing: Medicine, Dentistry and Metals - Gold Passport" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 3D Printing Summit and Exhibition will be back in February 2020 for its third year, with a new conference track covering metals, as well its established coverage of medical/dental 3DP. The conference offers over 30 expert speakers, with this year's focus being on end-user experiences, as well as the vendor, materials company and regulatory perspectives. Attendees will learn the most effective procedures and business opportunities in the critical sectors of 3D printing on which AMS 2020 is focused.
The AMS 2020 Exhibition will give attendees the opportunity to see the latest 3D printing products for metals printing and 3D printing in the medical/dental space, as well as the ability to network with other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business. The 2019 event, held in Boston, drew attendees from countries and U.S. states. The 2020 event builds on the excitement generated last year.
Here's what to expect from AMS 2020:
Medical and Dental:
- An improved understanding of regulatory requirements affecting 3D printing in medicine and dentistry and how these factors vary internationally
- Understanding how 3D printing is disrupting supply chains and transforming procedures at hospitals, labs, medical and dental offices
- The latest on how 3D printing is enabling new procedures in medicine and dentistry
- An update on the rapidly evolving area of 3D-printed medical and dental materials including biomaterials
Metals
- A roadmap for the latest trend in metal 3DP: compact metal printers
- Understanding of the role of hybrid printers in metal additive manufacturing
- The latest on 3D printing of new kinds of metals including copper, refractory materials, etc.
- Case studies for metal printing from the aerospace, automotive, oil and gas and other industry sectors
- An update on the role of post-processing in metals-based additive manufacturing
- The latest metals service bureau trends
In addition to hearing from practitioners, technologists and vendors, there will be sessions where the speakers will present their latest forecasts and intellectual property analysis for medical, dental and metals markets. There will also be plenty of time for attendees to meet, greet and conduct business.
Agenda:
February 11th, 2020
- New Printer Technology Symposium
- Metal Materials Symposium
- Additive Medical Symposium
February 12th, 2020
- Metal Service Bureau Symposium
- Metal Printing: User Experiences
- Additive Dental Symposium
- Bioprinting Symposium
Speakers
- Les Kalman, Schulich School of Medicine, Western University - Assistant Professor, Restorative Dentistr
- Dr. Aamir Abid, Global Advanced Metals - Senior Research and Development Engineer
- Dr. Gregory Brown, Velo3D - Vice President, Process Engineering
- Bryan Crutchfield, Materialise - VP Materialise North America
- Scott Dunham, SmarTech - Vice President of Research
- Lawrence Gasman, SmarTech - President
- Laura Gilmore, EOS - Medical Account Manager of EOS North America
- Mike Grau, Autodesk - Technical Manager, Advanced Consulting
- Brett Harris, HP - Product Manager Materials: HP metal Jet
- Jeff Herman, Fabric8Labs - Co-Founder & CEO
- John Hornick, SmarTech - Senior Analyst
- Oleksandra Korotchuk, BASF 3D Printing Solutions - Business Development Manager
- Greg Mark, Markforged - CEO
- Justin Marks, Arfona - Founder and CEO
- Neff Martin, Arburg - Head of Plastic Freeforming
- Franziska Maschowski, Trumpf, inc - Head of Sales Additive Manufacturing
- Roland Mayerhofer, Coherent/OR Laser - Product Line Manager
- Jonah Myerberg, Desktop Metal - Co-Founder and CTO
- Ankit Saharan, EOS - Manager of Research and Applications Development at EOS North America
- Davide Sher, SmarTech - Senior Analyst Europe
- Craig Sungail, Global Advanced Metals - Vice President - Global Research and Development
- Bob Zollo, Avante Technology - President
