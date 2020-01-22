Global Healthcare Market Outlook, 2020

Amid rising global trade tensions and sluggish global economic outlook for 2020, the global healthcare market is expected to cross the $2 trillion mark in 2020. Healthcare will be among the top two priorities for voters in the 2020 presidential election in the US.

In the European region, looming BREXIT indecision is likely to have a strong impact on Europe’s biggest digital health market (UK).Globally, 2020 will be a reality check for long-pending national healthcare policies and regulatory reforms that must re-invigorate future strategies.



The new vision for healthcare for 2020 and beyond will not just focus on access, quality, and affordability but also on predictive, preventive, and outcome-based care models promoting social and financial inclusion.Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) will emerge has a big theme across progressive health systems to proactively engage the right patients and improve health outcomes to help healthcare organizations meet quality standards.



In 2020, consumer-driven models of healthcare will gain more market traction, as they stand to better bridge the gap of what consumers want and what healthcare can deliver. Continued steps will be taken by retail (Walmart, Costco, Amazon, Ali Health), and consumer tech (Google, Apple, Microsoft, and so on) companies globally; to make further headway (intrude) into vetted healthcare space. In 2020, the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) will further catalyze the space of innovation adoption and related applications in the healthcare realm. For example, while Blockchain will improve data liquidity to empower AI and analytics vendors/applications to digest a large amount of data, AI can manage Blockchain systems more efficiently than humans.

