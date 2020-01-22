Venous Stents Market Projected to Reach US$ 1,727.4 Mn by 2025 - Cook, Medtronic, Medica Germany

Venous Stents Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Application, Disease and Geography

PUNE, INDIA, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘Venous Stents Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Application and End User. The global venous stents market is expected to reach US$ 1,727.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 829.0 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global venous stents market and the factors driving the market.

Global venous stents market, based on technology was segmented into wallstent technology and iliac vein stent technology. In 2017, iliac vein stent technology segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. Whereas, the wallstent technology segment is reported to be the fastest growing of the market as enabling the healthcare practitioners to precisely place the stent and also allows minute repositioning of the stent which eventually ensures good blood flow. Furthermore, venous stent technology is advancing with market players developing dedicated venous stents and frequent launches. For instance, Medtronic launched Abre venous stent in December 2017 to treat symptomatic venous outflow obstruction. Therefore, these technological advancements are capable for treating patients suffering from chronic venous disease. Thus, owing to these factors the rise in the segment for the venous stents market is likely to enhance the growth of the market in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002388/

Company Profiles

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• C. R Bard (acquired by BD)

• Jotech GMBH (acquired by Cryolife, Inc.)

• Cook

• W.L Gore & Associates

• Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GMBH

• Medtronic

• Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG

• Cordis (acquired by Cardinal Health)

The market for venous stents market is expected to grow due to the rising prevalence of venous diseases, technological advancement in stent technology and rising global geriatric population. The market is likely to get impacted due to the restraining factors such as stringent regulations for approval and high cost of surgical procedures. The market players have an opportunity to grow in the emerging nations whereas the trend in the development of advanced venous stents are likely to boost the market in the coming future.

The major players operating in the venous stents market includes Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R Bard (acquired by BD), Jotech GMBH (acquired by Cryolife, Inc.), Cook, W.L Gore & Associates, Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GMBH, Medtronic, Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG, and Cordis (acquired by Cardinal Health).

The report segments the global venous stents market as follows:

Global Venous Stents Market - By Technology

Wallstent Technology,

Iliac Vein Stent Technology

Global Venous Stents Market - By Application

Legs

Chest

Abdomen

Global Venous Stents Market - By Disease

Post Thrombotic Syndrome,

Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis,

May-Thurner Syndrome,

Hemodialysis/Arteriovenous Fistulae, and

Others

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002388/

Reasons to Buy

• Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the orthopedic braces and supports market.

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global orthopedic braces and supports market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.