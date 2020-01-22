2020 Global Powder Coatings Market (Thermoset, Thermoplastic) Outlook & Analysis Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2020 from its research database. The study is spread across 150 pages.

The global powder coatings market was worth $ 24.2 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 11% and reach $36.18 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global powder coatings market is expected to grow at a rate of about 11% and reach $36.18 billion by 2023. Powder coatings release a negligible amount of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) when compared to solvent-based coatings. A limitation on products that generate high VOCs promote the sales of powder coatings, thereby driving the market. However, high consumption of energy in powder coating restrains the growth of the market.

The powder coatings market consists of sales of powder coatings. Powder coatings is a finishing process and keeps the binder and filler parts in a liquid suspension form.

The global powder coatings market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The powder coatings market is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic.

By Geography - The global powder coatings is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific powder coatings market accounts for the largest share in the global powder coatings market, with around 55% of the market.

Trends In The Powder Coatings Market

Companies are now focusing on a new coating technology for heat sensitive substrates such as medium density fiberboard (MDF). This technology consumes low power as the curing process is done in lower temperatures as compared to the conventional method.

Potential Opportunities In The Powder Coatings Industry

With an increase in economic growth and a low interest rate environment, the scope and potential for the global powder coatings market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Jotun, IFS Coatings, The Valspar Corporation, and Asian Paints.

Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides powder coatings market overviews, analyzes and forecasts powder coatings market size and growth for the global powder coatings market, powder coatings market share, powder coatings market players, powder coatings market size, powder coatings market segments and geographies, powder coatings market trends, powder coatings market drivers and powder coatings market restraints, powder coatings market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The powder coatings market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global powder coatings market

Data Segmentations: powder coatings market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Powder Coatings Market Organizations Covered: AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Jotun, IFS Coatings, The Valspar Corporation, and Asian Paints

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, powder coatings market customer information, powder coatings market product/service analysis – product examples, powder coatings market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global powder coatings market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Powder Coatings Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the powder coatings market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Powder Coatings Sector: The report reveals where the global powder coatings industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

