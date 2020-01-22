Middle East & Arab Animation, VFX & Video Games Market 2020-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Arab Animation, VFX & Video Games: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2020-25)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle Eastern and Arab Animation, VFX and Video Games industry has the potential to emerge as an engine of growth for the continent.

The industry has been in existence for quite a long time, however on a small scale. This is changing with increasing global exposure and knowledge transfer and training from international animation and game studios. The industry is in a phase where we are seeing the emergence of several animation, VFX and gaming companies and animators working on attractive stories and content leveraging the continent's large potential for stories.



The region has a handful of large animation studios as well as several small and medium-sized studios producing content tailored to local tastes. Supply of animation talent, which has historically been limited, is emerging with support and intervention of several governments and industry initiatives to develop and support animation through university courses and vocational training courses which provide theoretical and practical hands-on learning on Animation, VFX and Video Games.

There are vast sections of the Middle East and Arab region where the potential for Animation, VFX & Video games has not yet been realized and calls for closer participation between government, industry, and academia to catalyse the industry growth. The industry needs support in the form of training, funding, tax incentives, market reach, access to hardware and software, legal support to protect the content IP. access to global distribution and collaboration networks etc.

Countries such as Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Turkey, Israel, and Iran are emerging as key players in the region. However, the content producers in these countries have not been successful in the global distribution of their output. This current focus of the industry includes content for movies, television, games, augmented reality, virtual reality, advertising, web designs and industrial applications such as architecture, engineering, industrial design, healthcare, education, medicine, and the motor industry.



The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.

The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions.

Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as the cloud-based rendering of animation films are more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.

Emerging Trends in the Animation, VFX & Video Games Industry:

The combination of live-action and animation will alter the form, as well as the content, of film animation.

Animation is no longer a profession limited to animators with increasing participation from computer professionals, programmers, technicians etc.

The evolution of visual effects (VFX), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies are dramatically changing both the creation and consumption of films, videos, games, and more.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality adoption will drive the demand for animation content.

Production work is moving around the world - tax incentives, regional low labor costs, and subsidies put pressure on existing companies to reduce costs and set up facilities in tax-advantaged or low-cost regions.

Media consumption habits are changing rapidly, windows for film releases are narrowing, and follow-on markets are shifting from television, cable, DVD, and rentals to streaming and digital downloads.

The international film market in several emerging markets is growing quickly and creating new opportunities. Regulations in several countries limit imported animation content without a certain amount of local participation and studios are collaborating with local partners to produce content.

Although 2D animation will survive, it will be largely in the form of hybrid 2D/3D animation. As well as reducing costs, using CGI for backgrounds allows for a more dynamic camera. The training offered to animators is biased in favor of CGI and so artists with traditional 2D skills are becoming harder to find.

The changing viewing habits favour short productions as a form of entertainment. The viewing habits generally favor short-form content that can be turned out quickly and cheaply.

Merchandise is already a major form of revenue generation for animated films and in the future, it could form a much larger share of revenues.

Artificial Intelligence, machine learning & deep learning are being leveraged to drive hyperpersonalisation for video games.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross-sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.

Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and the tournament is consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting, and positioning.

In video games, predictive analytics can be used to forecast when a player will stop playing, if a player will convert from a non-paying to a paying user, what types of items players will purchase, classify player behavior, etc.

Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers.

The availability of low-cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for the online games market to grow.

Key Topics Covered



Global Animation & VFX Industry

History and Evolution

Industry Differentiators

Industry Characteristics

Competitive Landscape Of Animation Studios

Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity

Market segmentation of Animation, VFX and Video Games

Global Animation Studios: Distribution and Capabilities

Animation & VFX Market Segments

Market Segmentation

Market Opportunity for Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)

Visual Effects (VFX)

Stop Motion Animation

Motion Capture

3D Animation Movies

Emerging Trends & Future of Animation & VFX

Key predictions for the future

Global Television Animation Content Demand

Global Television Animation Content demand

Animation & VFX Content Creation

Content Creation Workflow in 2D Animation

Content Creation Lead Time Calculation in 2D Animation

Digital processing in 2D Animation

Content Creation Workflow in 3D Animation

Timeline of a 3D production workflow

Animation Production Management

Cloud Computing in Animation & VFX Workflow

Audience Dynamics

Marketing Strategies for Animation Studios

Strategies for Successful Animation Films



Economics of Animation & VFX

Revenue break-up across distribution channels

Marketing to Exhibition of Animation Content

Economics of Animation Copyrights

Guidelines for Setting up an Animation Studio

Investments Needed for Setting up an Animation Studio

Specialized Hardware and Software Investments

Leveraging Cloud Computing for Competitive Advantage

Managing an Animation & Video Games Studio

Key Issues of Concern

Formulating the long-term Strategy

Global Video Games Industry

Key Trends in the Global Video Games Industry

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Video Games Industry

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Deep Learning driven Hyper Personalisation For Video Games

Video Games Market Segments

Global Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Cloud Gaming Market & Opportunities

Middle East & Arab Animation, VFX & Video Games

Middle East & Arab Animation & VFX

United Arab Emirates Animation, VFX & Video Games

Saudi Arabia Animation, VFX & Video Games

Iran Animation, VFX & Video Games

Israel Animation, VFX & Video Games Industry

Turkey Animation, VFX & Video Games Industry

Egypt Animation VFX & Video Games

Morocco Animation VFX & Video Games

Algeria Animation VFX & Video Games

Companies Mentioned



100 Stones Interactive

1000 Volt

11Sheep

20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox Animation

282Productions

2GEN Studio

2pm

35 MM Stdyo

37 Interactive

3Dimension

4 Yz Production

4K Media

5 Minutes

500Tech

6 Waves

99Games

9You

Aardman Animation

ABIGAMES PTE. LTD

ABT

Activision

Activision Blizzard

Activision Publishing, Inc.

Adisebaba

Aeria

AFDA

Ajyal

al-Jazeera Childrens Channel

al-Majd

Alictus

Amblin

Ami Hanya

Anahtarkare Visual FX & Animation

Anibera

Aniboom

Anima

Anima Istanbul

Anima, Karekare Film Yapim A.S.

Animal Logic

Animanya

Animasyon Cumhuriyeti

Animatiks

Animatrk

Animax

AnimMate

Apaya

Apes in Space

Appbrain

Appfire

Apple

Applifier

Arch Vision

AreaOne

Argaman

Arian Studio

Arik Boas Animation

Arkadium

Arkane

Art In Motion

Artech

Artix

Artlab Interactive

ArtNPars

Arzum Film Animasyon

Assaf Sahar

Astrum

Atari

Atari, Inc.

Atlantis Creative Studios

Atlus

Atom

Atomic Cartoons

Atomic Visual Effects

Atum Studio

Atum Studio

Autodesk

Avalanche

Ayelet Sharon Design and Animation

Azur Interactive Games

Baba Entertainment

Babel

Babil Games

Bandai Namco

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Baraem

Barajoun Entertainment

Basma

BBC Worldwide

Beach Bum Ltd

Behaviour

Ben Gigi

Bethesda

Bethesda Softworks

Bezalel School of the Arts

BHB Animation & Production

Big Ant

Big Fish

Big Fish Games

Big Huge Games

Big Idea Productions, Inc.

BigWorld

Biogaming

BioLudus

Blablabla Studios

Black Coco

Blackginger

Blend Studios

BlendStudio

blimeyVR Experiences

Blink Studios FZ LLC

Blitz

Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment

Blue Sky Studios

Bluehole

BlueHouse

BlueSky Studios

Blurr Productions

Boaz Bareket Studios

Bones

Bonfire

Boston Media House

BRB Internacional

Bromelia Produoes

Bugbox

Bungie

BV

Cairo Cartoon

Cairo Cartoon

Cairo Cartoon

Camel Games, Inc

Caner Kara

Capcom

Capcom Company

Capricia Productions

Cartoon Animasyon ve

Cartoon Network Arabic

Cartoon Network Enterprises

Cartoon-Ist Productions

CCP

CD Projekt

Cidot Game Studios

Century Game

Changyou

Character Matters Animation Studio

Childish Things Ltd

Chill Fleet

Chomoka Studios

Cinematronics

Cineplus

City Interactive

Clay Comics

Climax

Clockwork Zoo

Codemasters

Coding Monkeys

COLOPL

Columbia Pictures

Com2uS Corp.

Come2Play

Compedia

Compugraf

Concept Interactive

Condor Cape Town

Cordoba

Cordoba Animation Studio

Core-Design Essence

Cosmogon Creations

CQ Gaming

Crazy Maple Studio, Inc.

Creasaur Entertainment Co.

Creative Kenya

Creative Vision

Crew 972

CritterPix

Crowdstar

Crytek

Crytek

Crytek

Cyber Agent

Darkworks

Deadline

Deemedya

Deep Silver / Koch

DeNa

DeNa ngmoco

Denis Sonin

Denki

Department

Depth

DHGAMES

Dhruva

DHX Media

DIANDIAN INTERACTIVE

Digiflame Productions

DigiGage

Digital Chocolate

Digital Domain

Digital Extremes

Digital Production Solutions

Digital Rim

Digital Shock

Digitoy Games

Disney

Disney Channel Middle East

Disney Feature

Disney Interactive Studios

Disney Pixar

Disney Playdom

Disney Toon Studios

DNA Productions

Double Down Interactive LLC

Double Duck

DoubleUGames

DPS

DPSI

Dr. D Studios, Warner Bros.

DragonPlus

DreamWorks

Dlerevi

Dlerevi izgi Film Stdyosu

Dyeri

E-Junior

EA Sports

Eden

eeGeo

Egg Creative Production

Egypt Animation Studios

Egypt Animation Studios

Eidos

Electronic Arts

Elex Wireless

Elite Game Studio

Elite Media Kenya

Ella Cizgi Film

Entertainment One

Enzyme labs

Epic

Epic Games

Episode Interactive

Erhan Gezen

Esin Desen-Lale Ozgur

Eugen

Eurocom

EuropaCorp

Eutechnyx

Exient

Exodus Film Group

Eytan Rose Studio

Fablevision Studios

Facebook

Fakkr wal-'ab

Fathom Studios

Film Roman

Firecraft Studios Ltd.

Firefly Animation Studio

First Touch Games Ltd.

Fishlabs

FiveStar Games

FJORD

Flamingo

Focus

Folimage

Fopspeen Moving Pictures

Foundation 9

Four Thirty Three

Fox

FoxNext Games, LLC

Free Radical

Free the Orange

Fremantle media

Frima

Frontier

Fuel

Full Moon Studios

Full Moon Studios

FullFat

Fun Games For Free

Funcom

FunPlus

Funtactix

Funtomic

Gala Networks

Game Art Studio

Game Design Solutions FZ LLC

Game Freak

Game Insight

Game Power

Game Show Network

Gamebasics BV

Gameberry Labs

GamEffective

Gameforge

Gameguru

Gameloft

Gameloft SE

Gamers First

Gamevil

Gameware

and over 500 more!



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxy4c0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.