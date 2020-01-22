Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Set to Reach $4.10 billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Supply Chain Management - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient. Healthcare supply chain management involves obtaining resources, managing supplies, and delivering goods and services to providers and patients. The healthcare supply chain starts at the medical product manufacturer where items are produced and sent to a distribution center.





Based on the End User, the manufacturers segment is anticipated to register lucrative growth over the forecast period due to supply chain management solutions to better coordinate their transportation and warehouse facilities. These solutions ensure faster, more accurate, and more efficient functioning, and such advantages have increased demand for supply chain management solutions in this segment.





The Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market accounted for $1.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The emergence of cloud based solutions, growing adoption of mobile based solutions and rising requirement for reduction in operating costs are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high costs associated with implementation and maintenance is restricting market growth.



By Geography, North America is experiencing huge demand due to consolidation of hospitals, regulatory requirements, increasing patient burden in the US, and the implementation of various strategies to improve healthcare supply chain management in Canada.



Some of the key players profiled in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market include Jump Technologies, Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), Cardinal Health, Logitag Systems, JDA Software Group, Oracle Corporation, Manhattan Associates, SAP AG Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Intermountain Healthcare, Geisinger Health System, Providence Health & Services.



Delivery Modes Covered:

Web-based

On-premise

Cloud-Based

Components Covered:

Hardware

Software

Models Covered:

Build-To-Order

Chain Assembly

Continuous Replenishment Model

Make-To-Stock Model

End Users Covered:

Distributors

Healthcare Providers

Logistics

Manufacturers

Regions Covered:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Companies Mentioned



Jump Technologies

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)

Cardinal Health

Logitag Systems

JDA Software Group

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

SAP AG Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Intermountain Healthcare

Geisinger Health System

Providence Health & Services

