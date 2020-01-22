North American Smart Meter Data Management Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 15.36% in Terms of Revenue for 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Smart Meter Data Management Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America smart meter data management market is set to grow at a CAGR of 15.36% in terms of revenue for the forecast period of 2019-2027. Both state and national policies & regulations are driving the growth of the market in North America. For example, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act is dedicated to the energy sector and its development. States like California, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Florida have been allowing utility plans for huge smart meter deployments. Along with that, in Canada, British Columbia and Ontario have taken necessary initiatives for smart electricity meters, which have contributed to the growth of the market.



In terms of smart meter development and the adoption of smart grids, Canada is one of the most advanced countries in the world. For instance, Canadians are known to be more aware of smart meters than those from the US. Moreover, consumer energy efficiency programs have a high potential to drive additional savings for both households and utilities. Provincial and utility-based initiatives and an increase in government focus on clean energy are fueling the smart meter data management market in Canada.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Smart Meter Data Management Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Market Drivers

2.8. Market Restraints

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.10. Market Challenges



3. North America Smart Meter Data Management Market Outlook - By Component

3.1. Software

3.1.1. Meter Data Management System

3.1.2. Meter Data Analytics

3.1.3. Communication Software

3.2. Service

3.2.1. Consulting

3.2.2. Project Management

3.2.3. Implementation & Integration

3.2.4. Other Support Services



4. North America Smart Meter Data Management Market Outlook - By Deployment Type

4.1. Cloud Based

4.2. On-Premise



5. North America Smart Meter Data Management Market Outlook - By Application

5.1. Electric

5.2. Gas

5.3. Water



6. North America Smart Meter Data Management Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. United States

6.2. Canada



7. Company Profiles



8. Research Methodology & Scope



Companies Mentioned



Aclara Technologies Llc (Acquired By Hubbell Incorporated)

Arad Group

Electsolve Technology Solutions & Services, Inc.

Elster Solutions (Acquired By Honeywell International Inc.)

Enoro Ab (Acquired By Hansen Technologies)

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr Group

Oracle Utilities (Opower)

Siemens Ag

Trilliant Holdings Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Diehl

Schneider Electric Se

Kamstrup

Sensus (Xylem)

