The global fleet & leasing industry is starting to focus on remarketing used cars in the B2C channel from the traditional B2B channel. Traditionally, fleet leasing companies in Europe sold used cars in bulk to small dealers through auctions and brokers (B2B).

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Strategic Analysis of European Used Car Leasing Market, Forecast to 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841330/?utm_source=GNW





Dealers sold these cars to end users with flexible finance options including personal loans and financial lease agreements. As growth in new fleet leasing market begins to experience friction, independent leasing companies started remarketing their off-lease vehicles directly to end users (B2C).To reach out to end users directly, global leasing companies, not restricting themselves to cash/credit sales, are starting to widen their used car financing options through operational leasing. In parts of Western and Northern Europe, LeasePlan, Arval, Alphabet, and ALD introduced operational leasing of used cars through 2018 and early 2019. This study sheds light on the market size and provides sales/parc data for the operational lease and financial lease of used vehicles. The different models of used car leasing are discussed in detail, with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease and operational lease of used cars.Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing number of challenges faced by companies with regard to their mobility needs. Businesses in the present market conditions are focused on their core products/services and seek to outsource all other support activities. Mobility is a significant department—starting from fleet purchase to remarketing at a competitive price—and for each of the segments in the value chain, unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up. Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free mobility, on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among other benefits. This has driven the growth of the leasing market and a huge supply of off-lease vehicles that need to be remarketed every year. This study takes into account historical and current market conditions and insights and opinions from market participants to provide an outlook on growth opportunities in used car leasing through 2023. In addition to market data for the portfolio, the study provides insights on different providers of used car leasing service, with a focus on their portfolio and sales strategies. The evolution of any industry depends on factors such as transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region. The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to leverage and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success. Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the used car leasing space in Europe and offers a detailed account of the key trends, market overview, and outlook.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841330/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.