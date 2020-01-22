Head of State appoints new minister for Economy and Planning

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 22 - President João Lourenço appointed last Tuesday Sérgio de Sousa Santos as minister of Economy and Planning in replacement of Manuel Neto da Costa.,

According to a note from the President of the Republic’s Civil Affairs Office, which reached ANGOP last Tuesday, the Head of State appointed also Sérgio Leonardo Vaz to the post of governor of the southern Province of Cunene, to replace Virgílio da Ressureição Adriano Tyova.

Still on the same day, the Executive head dismissed from the post of Angolan Development Bank (BDA) CEO, Abrahão Pio dos Santos Gourgel, and appointed Henda Essanju Inglês to replace him.

Meanwhile, Sérgio de Sousa Santos was before in the post of secretary of State for Economy.

