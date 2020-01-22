Retail Automation Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global Retail Automation Market

By Implementation (Warehouse, In-store), Type (Autonomous Guided Vehicle, Automatic Storage and Retrieval, Automated Conveyor, PoS, Barcode & RFID, Electronic Shelf Labels, Camera), End User (Fuel Stations, Retail Pharmacies, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Single Item Stores), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Retail Automation Market was valued at USD 9.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 23.55 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.85% from 2017 to 2025.

Retail Automation is the category of self-service, standalone kiosks in heavily trafficked locations such as airports, malls, resorts and convenience stores. Retail automation system provides the client with several benefits including - better visibility into spend & reporting insights, increase operational efficiency, ensure compliance, brand preservation, better customer experience, automation of engagement, and responsive pos.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand for quality and fast services

1.2 Benefits of business optimization and reduced cost to retailers

1.3 Rising demand for retail automation products

1.4 High growth potential in emerging economies

1.5 Growing adoption of new retail automation products

1.6 Evolution of augmented reality and virtual reality in retail

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor knowledge about terminal operability

2.2 Theft risks at unattended terminals

2.3 High dependency on the internet and electricity

Market Segmentation:

The Global Retail Automation Market is segmented on the implementation, type, end user, and region.

1. Implementation:

1.1 Warehouse

1.2 In-store

2. By Type:

2.1 Autonomous Guided Vehicle

2.2 Automatic Storage and Retrieval

2.3 Automated Conveyor

2.4 PoS

2.5 Barcode & RFID

2.6 Electronic Shelf Labels

2.7 Camera

3. By End User:

3.1 Fuel Stations

3.2 Retail Pharmacies

3.3 Hypermarkets

3.4 Supermarkets

3.5 Single Item Stores

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Wincor Nixdorf AG

2. First Data Corporation

3. Honeywell Scanning and Mobility

4. Posiflex Technology Inc.

5. Fujitsu Limited

6. Datalogic S.P.A.

7. NCR Corporation

8. Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc.

9. Kuka AG

10. Zebra Technologies Corporation

11. Pricer AB

12. E&K Automation GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

