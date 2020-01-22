Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Expected To Reach USD 37.02 Billion By 2027 | Top Key Players GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., Canon Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

The global Medical Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 37.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Medical imaging denotes processes and techniques used to produce images of various parts of the human body for the purpose of diagnostic and treatment. Advancements in imaging technology is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Digital radiography is substituting the analog aspects of both the mammography and X-ray imaging markets, as they perform faster scanning of the human body while delivering enhanced image quality. Furthermore, substitutes for breast MRIs, including positron emission mammography and breast specific gamma imaging, are innovative technologies that provide choices to patients who are unable to undergo a breast MRI. Also, higher field MRI systems are substituting low field systems owing to the improved image quality, and 3-D and 4-D obstetric ultrasounds will carry on to substitute traditional ultrasounds.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., Canon Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Carestream Health, among others.

As per the Global Health and Aging report published by the WHO (World Health Organization), the number of people aged 65 years or older is estimated to increase from a projected 524 million in 2010 to approximately 1.5 billion by 2050, with significant percentage of increase in developing economies. Additionally, the number of people aged 65 years or older is anticipated to considerably surpass children younger than 5 years of age by 2050.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By technology, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to have a grow rate of 4.1% in the forecast period. MRI does not include exposure to radiation and hence is safe for people who might be specifically susceptible to the effects of radiation, for instance, pregnant women and babies. MRIs are very useful for viewing soft tissue structures, comprising cartilage and ligaments, and organs like the eyes, heart, and brain.

By end-users, hospitals held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

By applications, oncology dominated the market in 2018. Detection of cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of breast cancer.

North America contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to have a CAGR of 4.3% in the period 2019-2027. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, and the presence of leading market players in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global medical imaging market on the basis of technology, applications, end-users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound Imaging

Nuclear Imaging

X-Ray Imaging

Computed Tomography

Mammography

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

