Global Access Control Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global Access Control Market

By Service (Maintenance and Support, Access Control as a Service, Installation and Integration), Component (Software, Hardware), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Access Control Market was valued at USD 6.11 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.64 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Access control is a security technique that can be used to regulate who or what can view or use resources in a computing environment. In access control systems, users must present credentials before they can be granted access. Benefits of access control include - easy integration, use of existing id badges for a single badge solution, individual settings for each employee, manage from any computer on the network, save energy and money, protect valuables, simplify employee turnover, and multi-location access.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Implementation of mobile-based access control

1.2 Adoption of access control as a service

1.3 Growing Adoption of Iot-based security systems with cloud computing platforms

1.4 Technological advancements and deployment of wireless technology in security systems

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor awareness about advanced security solutions among end users at present

2.2 Security concerns related to unauthorized access and data breach in access control environment

Market Segmentation:

The Global Access Control Market is segmented on the service, component, vertical, and region.

1. Service:

1.1 Maintenance and Support

1.2 Access Control as a Service

1.3 Installation and Integration

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Hardware

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Healthcare

3.2 Military and Defense

3.3 Transportation

3.4 Education

3.5 Manufacturing

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Suprema HQ Inc.

2. Nedap N.V.

3. Johnson Controls International plc

4. OT-Morpho Clickfox

5. ASSA ABLOY AB

6. Dorma+Kaba Holding AG

7. Allegion plc

8. Honeywell Security Group

9. Identiv, Inc.

10. Bosch Security Systems Inc.

11. Gemlato N.V.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

