Industrial Lighting Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global Industrial Lighting Market

By Product (Area Lighting, High Bay Lighting, Industrial Linear Lighting, Spot Lighting), Offering (Control Systems, Services, Lamps & Luminaires), Light Source (High Intensity Discharge Lighting, Fluorescent Lighting, LED Lighting), Installation Type (Replacement Installation, Retrofit Installation, New Installation), Application (Parking Areas, Hazardous Locations, Warehouse & Cold Storage, Factory & Production Lines, Outer Premises), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Industrial Lighting Market was valued at USD 13.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.47 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.93% from 2017 to 2025.

Industrial lighting is a lighting system that is specifically designed for manufacturing facilities that require high illumination and energy efficiency at the same time. Industrial lighting can be used in various fields such as manufacturing floor, production floor, cold storage, outdoor, offices, task lighting, racks and loading dock. Benefits of Industrial lighting includes - easy retrofitting, improved efficiency, reduced maintenance, better durability, even coverage, unmatched controllability, improved light quality, and healthier environment, safety.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing use of LEDs in wireless data transfer

1.2 Evolution of wireless control platforms for LEDs

1.3 High durability of LED lights for industrial usage

1.4 Reduced price of LED drives this market

1.5 Low Energy Consumption By LEDs

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor standardization

2.2 Costly equipments and implementation

2.3 Low profit margin of LED lighting products

Market Segmentation:

The Global Industrial Lighting Market is segmented on the product, offering, light source, installation type, application, and region.

1. Product:

1.1 Area Lighting

1.2 High Bay Lighting

1.3 Industrial Linear Lighting

1.4 Spot Lighting

2. By Offering:

2.1 Control Systems

2.2 Services

2.3 Lamps & Luminaires

3. By Light Source:

3.1 High Intensity Discharge Lighting

3.2 Fluorescent Lighting

3.3 LED Lighting

4. By Installation Type:

4.1 Replacement Installation

4.2 Retrofit Installation

4.3 New Installation

5. By Application:

5.1 Parking Areas

5.2 Hazardous Locations

5.3 Warehouse & Cold Storage

5.4 Factory & Production Lines

5.5 Outer Premises

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Osram Licht AG

2. Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

3. Cree, Inc.

4. Emerson

5. Hubbell Lighting, Inc.

6. General Electric Co.

7. Legrand

8. Zumtobel Group AG

9. TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd.

10. Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Industrial Lighting Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

