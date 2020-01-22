Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Revenue Continues to Dominate with USD 42.41 Billion To 2026 | BASF SE, Covestro, DowDuPont, etc.

MDI is generally used to manufacture rigid polyurethane foams which find its application in consumer electronics, insulators, packaging, industrial and other applications. It is also utilized in non-foam applications like paints & coating, elastomers, and adhesives & sealants. Increase in demand for MDI in end-use industries is fueling its demand. Products containing a high number of isocyanate is forecasted to fuel the market of MDI. MDI's functional versatility and unique features are forecasted to encourage the growth of the market.

The Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market is forecasted to reach USD 42.41 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest growth in the coming years. The escalation in demand from emerging nations like China and India will contribute towards the growth of the market. Demand from China is forecasted to grow owing to the availability of cheap labor and land, and moderate regulatory framework. Growing end-user industries like automotive, construction, and electronics are forecasted to drive the market.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

BASF SE, Covestro, DowDuPont, Huntsman Corp, Everchem Specialty Chemicals, Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, Lanxess, Sadara Chemical Company, Tosoh.

The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market on the basis of Type, Raw Material, Applications, End-User Industry, and Region:

Types Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Polymeric MDI

Pure MDI

Modified MDI

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Crude Oil

Propylene

Aniline

Benzene

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Elastomers

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

End User Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Construction

Furniture & Interiors

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

MDI finds its application in the insulation of roofs and walls of buildings, arts arena sculpture, designing movie and theatre sets and mold making.

The market is segmented on the basis of Applications into rigid foam, flexible foam, coatings, elastomers, adhesives and sealants, and others.

Rigid Foam dominates the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market. It holds a market share of 21% in the year 2018. These foams have application in insulation and are also used during the manufacturing process of refrigerators and freezers, automotive and buildings.

in the year 2018. These foams have application in insulation and are also used during the manufacturing process of refrigerators and freezers, automotive and buildings. PU rigid foams are the leading material used to insulate major appliances like freezers, refrigerators, vending machines, and hot water heaters.

Adhesives and Sealants hold a market share of 15% in the year 2018 while coatings have the highest growth rate of 5.6% throughout the forecast period.

in the year 2018 while coatings have the throughout the forecast period. Expansion of automotive has also encouraged the growth of the market. It holds a market share of 21% in the year 2026.

in the year 2026. The market is segmented on the basis of raw materials into crude oil, aniline, propylene, and benzene. Benzene holds a market share of 22% in the year 2018.

in the year 2018. Crude oil is a crucial raw material for MDI. It holds a market share of 27% in the year 2018. Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil and Benzene has led to a rise in the prices of MDI.

in the year 2018. Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil and Benzene has led to a rise in the prices of MDI. The market is segmented on the basis of raw materials into Polymeric MDI, Pure MDI, and Modified MDI.

Harsh weather condition is forecasted to drive the market. Europe holds a market share of 22% in the year 2018.

in the year 2018. R&D is being carried out by the market players to increase the demand for the product in Europe and North America. Efforts are also being taken to develop substitute raw materials so as to make MDI eco-friendly.

