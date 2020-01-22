Customer Journey Analytics Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market

By Technology (Digital Broadcasting, Analog Broadcasting), Product (Transmitters & Repeaters, Video Servers, Modulators, Dish Antennas, Amplifiers, Switches, Encoders), Application (Television, Radio), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Customer Journey Analytics Market was valued at USD 4.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.58 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2017 to 2025.

Broadcasting is the distribution of audio or video content to a dispersed audience via any electronic mass communications medium. Broadcasting Equipments are the equipments which are involved in the electronic mass communication medium. Broadcasting Equipments include public radio, commercial radio, television, closed-circuit TV, amateur radio and amateur television.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing market for over the top services

1.2 Increasing demand for ultra high definition content production and transmission

1.3 Shift of products from hardware oriented to software architecture

1.4 Increasing D2c services through OTT services and multi-channel networks

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Power Management to Minimize Energy Consumption

2.2 Strict rules and regulations by the government

2.3 High bandwidth demand

Market Segmentation:

The Global Customer Journey Analytics Market is segmented on the technology, product, application, and region.

1. Technology:

1.1 Digital Broadcasting

1.2 Analog Broadcasting

2. By Product:

2.1 Transmitters & Repeaters

2.2 Video Servers

2.3 Modulators

2.4 Dish Antennas

2.5 Amplifiers

2.6 Switches

2.7 Encoders

3. By Application:

3.1 Television

3.2 Radio

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Ericsson AB

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. EVS Broadcast Equipment

4. Clyde Broadcast

5. Harmonic Inc.

6. Global Invacom Group Limited

7. Acorde Technologies S.A

8. Sencore

9. Servion

10. Broadcast RF

11. AVL Technologies, Inc.

12. ETL Systems Ltd.

13. Grass Valley

14. Eletec Broadcast Telecom S.A.R.L

15. Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Customer Journey Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

