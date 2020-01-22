Power Electronics Market 2020 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2024

The rising adoption of smart grid networks is considerably bolstering power electronics market outlook. Smart grid technologies have several advantageous properties including their adeptness at leveraging digital communications and control systems in order to regulate energy flow and enhance power grid productivity and cost-efficiency, thereby boosting industry penetration.

Power electronics demonstrate robust application potential in smart grid networks as DC/DC and AC/DC converters, LED systems and thyristors.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1355

The rapid evolution of power infrastructures and widespread implementation of smart grids are expected to propel power electronics market demand over the forecast spell. Several emerging and developed nations including India and the U.S are receiving tremendous government investments towards the development and augmentation of energy infrastructures, aimed at making power available to rural and energy-deprived locations at economical prices.

A key issue faced by many remote locations situated far away from major power generation units is the lack of reliable energy facilities, characterized by significant energy loss during transmission across large distances. This problem can be efficiently tacked, however, by establishing strong networks for direct current, high voltage energy transmission, which will add impetus to power electronics industry expansion.

In recent years, there has been a momentous surge in the consumption of myriad consumer electronics including laptops, smartphones and domestic appliances as well as automobiles. This upsurge is a major contributing factor towards power electronics market development, owing to the product's robust application potential in various electronic components such as drive motors and switchers, among others.

Power electronics products are also used extensively to enhance the productivity of myriad electronics equipment. To illustrate, power electronic component like a variable-speed motor in a washing machine will allow the equipment to run a high-speed cycle while efficiently removing extra water.

Considering the product spectrum, the module products segment is set to amass hefty proceeds in the overall power electronics market share. The demand for these products is likely to witness commendable growth as a result of the rise in battery device usage stemming from growing prevalence of smartphones and handheld devices.

Power electronics market size from the discrete product segment, meanwhile, is also poised to witness a positive growth trajectory over the coming years, attributing to the surge in the use of jumper cables. Discrete power electronic products are a vital component in these devices, in order to safeguard against electric shocks or sparks that may adversely impact device or human health.

The growing eminence of greenhouse gases and high particulate matter is presenting massive environmental concerns in various emerging economies like China, necessitating the extensive implementation of electric vehicles in the region. This surge in popularity of EVs is anticipated to contribute heavily to China power electronics market evolution.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1355

In a bid to encourage higher acceptance of electrically powered mobility solutions, China has commenced the development and operation of EV charging stations across eight prominent highways with highest traffic density in the region; the Shanghai-Beijing connection route, for instance.

China is making immense strides in the development of EV charging stations with investments of over $700 million directed towards this endeavor, which is likely to fuel power electronics market outlook. The region is aiming towards creating nearly 10,000 charging stations comprising over 120,000 EV charging points which are projected to become operational by 2020.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 5. Power Electronics Market, By Application

5.1. Power electronics market share by application, 2016 2024

5.2. Automotive

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Consumer electronics

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.4. ICT

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.5. Industrial

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.6. Aerospace defense

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/power-electronics-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

The post Power Electronics Market 2020 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2024 appeared first on America News Hour.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.