Ambient Lighting Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global Ambient Lighting Market

By Type (Suspended Lights, Recessed Lights, Track Lights, Strip Lights, Surface Mounted Lights), Offering (Software and Services, Hardware), End User (Office Buildings, Hospitality and Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Residential, Industrial), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Ambient Lighting Market was valued at USD 46.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 113.03 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.42% from 2017 to 2025.

Ambient light means the light that is already present in a scene, before any additional lighting is added, usually referred to natural light. Ambient lighting provides several benefits including - task lighting and productivity, effortless and automatic, energy-efficient, improve the overall attractiveness, easier to use, safe, low cost, and is powerful.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Introduction of OLED in ambient lighting

1.2 Development of wireless technology for ambient lighting

1.3 Rising demand for smart lighting

1.4 Growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems

1.5 Increasing the demand for ambient lighting due to modernization of infrastructure

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor standards

2.2 High Cost involved in replacing traditional lighting with ambient lighting

2.3 Poor knowledge about payback period

Market Segmentation:

The Global Ambient Lighting Market is segmented on the type, offering, end user, and region.

1. Type:

1.1 Suspended Lights

1.2 Recessed Lights

1.3 Track Lights

1.4 Strip Lights

1.5 Surface Mounted Lights

2. By Offering:

2.1 Software and Services

2.2 Hardware

3. By End User:

3.1 Office Buildings

3.2 Hospitality and Retail

3.3 Healthcare

3.4 Automotive

3.5 Residential

3.6 Industrial

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cree

2. Thorn Lighting

3. Hafele

4. Philips Lighting

5. OSRAM

6. Acuity Brands

7. Wipro Lighting

8. Eaton

9. Hubbell Lighting

10. GE (GE Lighting + Current)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

