Microdisplay Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global Microdisplay Market

By Type (Projection Devices, NTE Display Devices), Technology (Digital Light Processing (DLP), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED)), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Microdisplay Market was valued at USD 742.51 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2291.67 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.34% from 2017 to 2025.

A microdisplay is a display that has a very small screen. The most common applications of microdisplays include rear-projection TVs and head-mounted displays, data projectors, and digital cameras. A microdisplay is defined by its resolution and its power consumption. The higher the resolution and lower the power consumption, the better quality the microdisplay. A microdisplay provides superior color accuracy and video quality, higher resolution, vibrant colors, and higher-quality images.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advancements in microdisplay technologies

1.2 Rising demand for high resolution microdisplays

1.3 Increasing applications of microdisplays

1.4 High adoption of portable devices such as HUDs and HMDs

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High manufacturing cost

2.2 Poor performance of microdisplays at high temperatures

Market Segmentation:

The Global Microdisplay Market is segmented on the type, technology, vertical, and region.

1. Type:

1.1 Projection Devices

1.2 NTE Display Devices

2. By Technology:

2.1 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

2.2 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

2.3 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

2.4 Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED)

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Medical

3.2 Military, Aerospace and Defense

3.3 Education

3.4 Automotive

3.5 Commercial

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Kopin Corporation

2. Japan Display Inc.

3. Himax Technologies, Inc.

4. eMagin Corporation

5. Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

6. Wisechip Semiconductor Inc.

7. HOLOEYE Photonics AG

8. MICROOLED

9. Microtips Technology, LLC

10. Seiko Epson Corporation

11. Syndiant

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

