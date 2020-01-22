Managed Print Services Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global Managed Print Services Market

By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Organizations), Channel Type (Independent Software Vendors, Printer/Copier Manufacturers, System Integrators/Resellers), Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise, Hybrid), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Managed Print Services Market was valued at USD 28.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 61.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.64% from 2017 to 2025.

Managed Print Service (MPS) is the holistic and efficient management of printing and imaging services and devices such as printers, fax machines, copiers and multifunction devices. MPS generally includes integrated billing and automated functional maintenance for group equipment. There are several benefits of MPS including - Save time, improve efficiency, reduce costs, improve productivity in the organization, reduce capital expenditure and improve cashflow, reduce the environmental footprint, more agile, and improves information security.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Optimizing the Use of analytics and cloud computing

1.2 Networking opportunities and new business propositions

1.3 Rising need for reduction of paper wastage

1.4 Reduced cost of operation and flexibility to match custom requirements

1.5 Rise in the Complexity of Technological Solutions

1.6 Growing adoption of big data solutions

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Long-Term Recurring Expenditure

2.2 Concerns related with security and privacy

2.3 Poor efficiency and effectiveness of managed print services

Market Segmentation:

The Global Managed Print Services Market is segmented on the By organization size, channel type, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Organizations

2. By Channel Type:

2.1 Independent Software Vendors

2.2 Printer/Copier Manufacturer

2.3 System Integrators/Resellers

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 Cloud-based

3.2 On-premises

3.3 Hybrid

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5 Legal

4.6 Manufacturing

4.7 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. HP Development Company, L.P.

2. Xerox Corporation

3. Konica Minolta, Inc.

4. Ricoh Company, Ltd.

5. Lexmark International, Inc.

6. ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

7. Kyocera Corporation

8. Sharp Corporation

9. Toshiba Corporation

10. Canon, Inc.

11. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

