Best Practice AI Ltd partners with Simmons & Simmons to launch responsible AI healthcheck and compliance service

AI Healthcheck and Compliance Framework

Best Practice AI is building on its work for the launch of the World Economic Forum’s Empowering AI Leadership Board toolkit that was announced at Davos 2020

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Practice AI Ltd, Simmons & Simmons LLP, and Jacob Turner, a barrister at Fountain Court Chambers and author of Robot Rules: Regulating Artificial Intelligence, announced a partnership to launch one of the most comprehensive AI healthcheck and compliance services. This will help organisations ensure the responsible and trustworthy use of AI.With the increasing complexity of understanding and managing the risks of AI law, regulation, ethics and reputation, boards and executives are increasingly asking questions as to whether their use of AI is responsible. This partnership will offer services for AI risk management including AI due diligence, explainable AI assessments and statements, AI legal and ethical compliance review, and good AI governance by design.This partnership brings a 360 degree view of responsible AI covering technical, business, legal and regulatory dimensions. It is one of the first comprehensive set of AI services to be launched in the UK.“As we worked on the WEF’s Empowering AI Leadership Board toolkit we were very aware that the questions boards would ask would need answers,” said Simon Greenman, Co-Founder and Partner at Best Practice AI. “We are delighted to partner with Simmons & Simmons and Jacob Turner of Fountain Court Chambers to provide a new service that will help executives provide answers to the questions of responsible AI use and to be ahead of the emerging risks from AI.”“The consistent message emerging from regulators, legislative bodies and expert groups on AI is that companies must use AI in a way which is transparent and explainable”, said Minesh Tanna, AI Lead at Simmons & Simmons.“Boards are increasingly concerned about ensuring AI is used responsibly in their organisations,“ said Jacob Tuner of Fountain Court. “These services are designed to give confidence to management and the board that AI is being deployed to the highest standards.”The World Economic Forum’s Empowering AI Leadership Board toolkit was launched in Davos on 17th January, 2020. Best Practice AI were key contributors along with IBM, Accenture and BBVA. The toolkit is designed to help corporate boards understand the value of AI and to ensure it is used responsibly, with practical tools for risk management in their governance and compliance practices.ABOUT BEST PRACTICE AI LTDBest Practice AI is a London based boutique AI management consultancy that advises corporates, start-ups and investors on AI strategy, implementation, risk and governance. The firm is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and work on the WEF's Empowering AI Leadership Board Toolkit and AI Governance Frameworks. They are on the WEF’s Global AI Council and the All Party Parliamentary Group on AI’s Enterprise Adoption Task Force. The firm publishes the world’s large library of AI case studies and use cases at www.bestpractice.ai ABOUT SIMMONS & SIMMONSSimmons & Simmons is an international law firm with a dedicated AI Group and extensive data protection compliance experience. The firm has around 280 partners and 1300 staff working in Asia, Europe and the Middle East across 22 offices in 19 countries. They work across Asset Management & Investment Funds, Financial Institutions, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Telecoms, Media & Technology (TMT).Simmons & Simmons is an international legal practice carried on by Simmons & Simmons LLP and its affiliated practices. Accordingly, references to Simmons & Simmons mean Simmons & Simmons LLP and the other partnerships and other entities or practices authorised to use the name “Simmons & Simmons” or one or more of those practices as the context requires. The word “partner” refers to a member of Simmons & Simmons LLP or an employee or consultant with equivalent standing and qualifications or to an individual with equivalent status in one of Simmons & Simmons LLP’s affiliated practices. For further information on the international entities and practices, refer to simmons-simmons.com/legalrespABOUT JACOB TURNER OF FOUNTAIN COURT CHAMBERSJacob Turner is a barrister at Fountain Court Chambers, a leading-commercial chambers, with AI and data protection experience. He is the author of Robot Rules: Regulating Artificial Intelligence.BACKGROUND QUOTEKay Firth-Butterfield, Head of AI and ML at the World Economic Forum said “Best Practice AI is a key part of the team on the Empowering AI Leadership project. Kay Firth-Butterfield, Head of AI and ML at the World Economic Forum said "Best Practice AI is a key part of the team on the Empowering AI Leadership project. Governments, and businesses need to understand how best to maximise the opportunities from the rise of AI whilst minimizing the negative possibilities of the technology."



