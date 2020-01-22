FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BAX and WBAI

/EIN News/ -- CEDARHURST, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.



Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

Investors Affected: February 21, 2019 - October 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 24, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-bax/

500.com Limited (WBAI)

Investors Affected: April 27, 2018 - December 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 16, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-wbai/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

