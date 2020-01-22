THE LINCOLN PROJECT RELEASES NEW VIDEO: SUSAN COLLINS, DO YOUR JOB

The Lincoln Project is holding politicians accountable who have failed in their duty to uphold and defend the Constitution

WASHINGTON, DC, US, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today the Lincoln Project ( www.lincolnproject.us ) released its third digital video, “Susan Collins, Do Your Job” spotlighting the duplicitous leadership of Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine.)“Time and again, Susan Collins has flip-flopped between representing the people of Maine or appeasing Donald Trump,” said Jennifer Horn, of The Lincoln Project.“While Senator Collins wants voters to believe she’s a centrist advocate for Maine’s independence, she’s spent the last three years cowardly toeing the Trump line and enabling his corruption.”Collins is currently the most unpopular Senator with a 52 percent disapproval rating according to Morning Consult , and is facing her toughest reelection yet. She was elected to serve the state of Maine in 1997 and is the most senior Republican woman in the Senate.The Lincoln Project is working to defeat Donald Trump and those candidates who have abandoned their constitutional oaths, regardless of party.To learn more about The Lincoln Project, join our efforts, and make a contribution go to www.lincolnproject.us ###Paid for by The Lincoln Project.Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.



