Dr. Amir Bajoghli Presents Two Medical Papers at International Dermatology Conference in Madrid, Spain

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Amir Bajoghli of the Skin and Laser Surgery Center added to the wealth of knowledge of the medical community with his presentation of two medical papers at the largest European dermatology meeting.



The annual European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) congress, now in its 28th year, was held in the beautiful city of Madrid, Spain. Here, doctors from around the world met to discuss advances in the field of medicine and dermatology. Highlights of these presentations included two medical papers written and shared by Dr. Amir Bajoghli.

In his speech, Dr. Amir Bajoghli discussed the first case of basal cell carcinoma (a common form of skin cancer) arising inside the nostril, that was treated successfully with Mohs surgery. The purpose of his presentation and publication was to educate all other physicians and the medical community at large about the occurrence and treatment of this common cancer in an unusual anatomical location.

Dr. Bajoghli’s second presentation discussed the occurrence of angioedema (swelling beneath the surface of the skin) of the lips in an adult patient as the first manifestation of a blood cancer known as myeloid dysplasia. This was the first reported case in the world medical literature and Dr. Bajoghli was honored to share this new information with the international medical community.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been active in the practice of dermatology and laser surgery since the completion of his training at the combined Tufts University and Boston University. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University.

