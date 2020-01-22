LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY TO CHANGE LIVES FROM SCRATCH IN WEST VANCOUVER WITH FIRST FRANCHISE LOCATION

Iron Chef Cat Cora & LKA Founder, Felicity Curin Changing Lives From Scratch

Little Kitchen Academy announced today that the company will open its second location and its first franchise

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY TO CHANGE LIVES FROM SCRATCH IN WEST VANCOUVER WITH FIRST FRANCHISE LOCATIONThrough Joyful and Mindful Learning, First-of-its-Kind, Montessori-inspired Little Kitchen Academy Creates a Foundation for a Healthy Life by Teaching Practical Life Skills and Responsible Eating Choices in a Safe and Empowering EnvironmentLittle Kitchen Academy announced today that after just six successful months in business at its flagship location in Vancouver, the company will open its second location – and its first franchise – in West Vancouver later this year. The first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children (ages three through teen) has an ambitious growth plan to expand globally and is honored to announce its first franchise just across the bridge from the city it was founded, while talks are underway for expansion into the U.S., Europe, Mexico, Asia and the Middle East.“We are delighted to bring our unique concept to families of West Vancouver. Our students and their families have shared such positive feedback about their inspiring and interactive experiences with us that we know we are on the right path and making an impact in teaching practical life skills, responsibility, creativity, decision-making, and how to make healthful food choices, let alone delicious dishes,” said Felicity Curin, Founder of Little Kitchen Academy.The first franchise will be led by Owner-Operators John Doty & Steph Devlin, who also own and operate Brown’s Social House in Vancouver, BC.“Being an authentic and meaningful brand with vision and a social conscience is essential to Little Kitchen Academy,” added Brian Curin, CEO/Co-Founder of Little Kitchen Academy. “I am not interested in expansion for the sake of growth; I am interested in fulfilling our mission of making societal impact. This requires finding like-minded, passionate franchisees who truly believe in what we are committed to doing and how we are doing it. I found that in John and Steph, who know Little Kitchen Academy very well as early investors in our business. They see the intrinsic value we are creating with our students. Cooking is a wonderful way to empower children to understand and make decisions for themselves that have a ripple effect that positively impacts their families and their communities, and develops their independence.”While the West Vancouver location is yet to be determined, the timing is set for late summer/early fall. And a hallmark of the Little Kitchen Academy experience – the inviting, clean and modern kitchen environment – will be featured at the new location, complete with 10 individual cooking stations (aka Little Kitchens), each with its own oven, cooktop, sink, prep table, Kitchen Aid mixer, and all the equipment and utensils needed to make the “from scratch” creations. The new location also will include two other brand signature items -- a community table made of more than 33,000 recycled chopsticks for students to enjoy their creations at the close of every lesson, and an eye-catching living food wall for students to grow and harvest fruits, vegetables and herbs made in their dishes.“As early investors in Little Kitchen Academy, it was easy to see the lighting in a bottle being created with this concept and to buy into the core values and mission of the company and what we offer,” said Franchisee John Doty. “One of the best ways to empower kids is to let them make their own decisions, and one of the best ways to teach kids about eating responsibly is to teach them how to prepare their own food, and the choices, decisions and benefits of making food from scratch.” Co-owner/Franchisee Steph Devlin added: “Every question and every lesson in a kitchen is a teachable moment for a child, whether he or she is five or 15. We can’t wait to teach lifelong skills and make lifelong memories for our students at our very own Little Kitchen Academy later this year.”Little Kitchen Academy sessions run year-round and focus on seasonal, locally grown and organic produce and ingredients, with classes running 3 hours each and are taught by age group by three instructors, who can host up to 10 students per class. The learning begins as soon as students enter the “for student chefs only” environment. Each student dons a chef coat and a fitted pair of BIRKENSTOCK kitchen shoes (one of several global brand partners) to begin his or her personalized cooking journey, which includes experimenting with math and science concepts; testing one’s reading skills; learning social etiquette and table manners while enjoying a meal together; and learning sustainable decision making as students learn about local, in-season, and organic produce, and dine at a community table made of recycled chopsticks and chairs made from recycled plastic bottles.Potential franchisees who share the company’s mission, vision and values can learn more at littlekitchenacademy.comAbout Little Kitchen AcademyLittle Kitchen Academy (LKA) is the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen, focused on providing a safe, inspiring, and empowering space for children to identify, develop and refine their senses. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the global franchise concept was co-founded by proven global brand and franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori trained, culinary expert and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, on the belief that by empowering children with practical life skills and knowledge in a positive and joyful environment, they and their company will affect positive lifestyle changes that result in a healthier world. True to its mission, LKA lives to create a more educated, able and healthy society through mindful, healthy eating choices, and is committed to changing lives, from scratch to consumption. LKA has forged strategic partnerships with Iron Chef Cat Cora, BIRKENSTOCK, ChopValue and Emeco. Little Kitchen Academy’s flagship venue is located at 3744 West 10th Avenue in Vancouver, BC. For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com or join its communities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok.# # #

