The food processing & handling equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%

The food processing & handling equipment market, in terms of value, is estimated to account for USD 137. 2 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 2%, to reach USD 196. 6 billion by 2025.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market by Type, Application, Form And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05792001/?utm_source=GNW

The rising disposable incomes, growing population, busy lifestyles, and shift in the focus toward convenience foods and instantly processed foods are some of the key trends that are driving the demand for food processing equipment, which is, in turn, influencing the growth of the food processing & handling equipment market. Companies across food processing, food retail, and foodservice value chains have various opportunities to access or increase their penetration of equipment products, either organically or through acquisition.



The bakery & confectionery products segment in the food processing & handling equipment market is estimated to dominate the application segment of the food processing & handling equipment market.



Based on application, the bakery & confectionery segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the food processing & handling equipment market during the forecast period.The market is highly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes.



Development of new machinery and enhancement of the existing ones are the key strategies adopted by many players in the market. In addition, the increasing focus on the expansion of facilities, marketing schemes, and information exchange programs to create awareness and enhance the applications of bakery processing equipment is projected to contribute to the growth of the segment.



The filling & dosing equipment subsegment of the food packaging equipment segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on equipment type, the filling & dosing equipment subsegment is projected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment of the food packaging equipment segment of the food processing & handling equipment market during the forecast period.The filling methods vary based on the nature of the product being packaged.



Filling machines include one or more dosing devices with which the containers can be controlled. The increased demand for portion packaging is expected to increase the demand for filling & dosing machines, as they provide efficient need-based packaging and help in optimizing the packaging process.



Asia Pacific is a key region in the food processing & handling equipment market; it is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market in 2019.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the food processing & handling equipment market in 2019.Global players are expanding their businesses in the Asia Pacific to cater to the increasing demand.



The rapid economic growth, because of the rising development in countries such as China and India, is contributing to the growth of the food & beverage and consumer product industries.This growth is also attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for convenience food and the increasingly busy lifestyles of consumers.



This, in turn, increases the demand for food processing and packaging machinery.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company: Tier I – 20 %, Tier II – 30%, and Tier III – 50%

• By Designation: C-level – 20%, D-level – 30%, and Others* – 50%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45% Europe – 25%, North America – 20%, ROW** – 10%.

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**ROW includes South Africa, the Middle East, and Rest of South Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report:

• GEA (Germany)

• Buhler Ag (Switzerland)

• Alfa Laval (Sweden)

• JBT Corporation (US)

• SPX FLOW (US)

• Robert Bosch (Germany)

• IMA Group (Italy)

• Middleby Corporation (US)

• Dover Corporation (US)

• Robert Bosch (Germany)

• IMA Group (Italy)

• Tetra Laval (Switzerland)

• Multivac (Germany)

• Middleby Corporation (US)

• Welbilt, Inc. (US)

• Electrolux (Sweden)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the food processing & handling equipment market on the basis of equipment type, application, form, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global food processing & handling equipment market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the food processing & handling equipment market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions where food processing and handling equipment are gaining popularity

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05792001/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.