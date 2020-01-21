When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Northern FishFive Star Food Inc, Garden City, MI is recalling 100 cases of Excellent tahina 800 g and 100 cases of excellent tahina 400 g containers because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The product was distributed in states of Michigan, Ohio, New York, Florida, North Dakota, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Texas and is sold in 800 grams (1.76 lb) and in 400 grams (14.1 oz). Expiration dates (Best By Nov 2020) are printed on the lid of the container.

Product Code Product Description UPC Expiration TAH806SG Excellent Tahina 800 g 6214002717420 Best By Nov 2020 TAH400SG Excellent Tahina 400 g 6214002717413 Best By Nov 2020

No illnesses have been reported to-date in connection with the Sham Gardens Tahini.

This potential problem was revealed as a result of a random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Although we have not received the final laboratory reports, Five Star Foods is taking the precaution of recalling product with the product code listed above.

Consumers who have purchased Sham Gardens Tahini with these codes should discontinue use and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Retailers that may have further distributed the recalled codes should share this notice with their customers. Retailers or consumers with questions may contact Recall Coordinator Mr. Omar at 810-919-3519 Monday to Friday from 9AM – 5PM.