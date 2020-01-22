Massage for a Cause-Toledo Business Lends Support for Australian Animals in Danger

Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania donates to WIRES to help Australia's Animals Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania Logo Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania 5600 Monroe St 104A Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania raises money in partnership with WIRES to support animals affected by the Australian fires.

Making a small donation with each patient I treat is the least I can do to help. It is a horrible tragedy, what is happening in Australia with the fires.” — Tonya Snyr, l.m.t. owner of Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania

SYLVANIA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Help Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania save Australian wildlife; Australia's fires have killed over a billion animals.In an effort to help, Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania has partnered with WIRES. WIRES, NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. is Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization. https://www.wires.org.au Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania will donate $5 from every 60 minutes, or longer, treatment including cupping therapy , massage therapy and assisted stretching therapy. Tonya Snyr, L.M.T is the owner of Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania and a Toledo, Ohio native with a passion for animal and environmental conservation."Making a small donation with each patient I treat is the least I can do to help," states Tonya. "It is a horrible tragedy, what is happening in Australia with the fires. You see so many videos on the news of injured animals and reports that some may become endangered." "I am going to do what I can to help"WIRES mission is to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife and inspire others to do the same.Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania has provided Toledo area massage therapy services for over a decade. Schedule your massage by calling (419) 705-4994. The office is located at 5600 Monroe St. 104 A Sylvania, Ohio 43560



