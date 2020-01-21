Shaw Business Gives Business Owners Peace of Mind With LTE Backup

LTE Backup ensures businesses’ critical applications stay online and operational during network disruptions

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the launch of LTE Backup for Shaw Business customers, a simple add-on solution that gives business owners peace of mind in knowing that the tools and systems they rely on are more equipped to stay online if a primary internet connection disruption were ever to occur.



Should connected systems like Point-Of-Sale (POS) terminals and cloud applications suffer an outage, the financial and reputational impacts could be crippling. With LTE Backup from Shaw Business, small businesses can worry less about these risks.

“Business owners depend on their critical systems and applications to run smoothly and ensure they’re able to deliver the best customer experiences possible,” said Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Brand and Communications, Shaw Communications. “With Shaw Business and LTE Backup, customers are able to rest assured that their systems can stay connected, allowing them to focus on what’s most important — running their business.”

Customers using LTE Backup identify the online systems and applications that are essential to their business operations. If a wireline internet outage occurs, the essential systems and applications automatically and seamlessly switch to the LTE network with no intervention from the customer. Once the wireline connection is restored, the internet connection will automatically switch back to the primary network.

LTE Backup is available as an add-on to new and existing Shaw Business Internet and SmartWiFi customers for as low as $25 per month.

More information about LTE Backup can be found at business.shaw.ca/internet/lte-backup.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca .



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this news release that are not historic constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to: statements relating to the performance and capabilities of Shaw’s products and services, including Shaw customers’ systems being more likely to stay online/connected with LTE Backup. These statements are based on assumptions made by Shaw as at the date hereof that it believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements, including without limit: the implementation and timing of network upgrades; the overall business and financial results of Shaw; changes to economic, market, business or regulatory conditions; and other risk factors contained in Shaw’s 2019 Annual Information Form and in the management discussion and analysis in Shaw’s 2019 Annual Report. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, which reflect Shaw’s expectations only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Shaw disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca



