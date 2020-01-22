Author Rory McFarlan Offers Debut Contemporary Fiction Novel Free on January 21st

Heartbreaking contemporary fiction novel tells the story of a gay Mormon finding a place in his religious community while looking for love.

An amazing read for religious and non-religious alike. Well written with... an empowering message of love and compassion.” — Sahreth Bowden - A Goodreads Reviewer

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED_STATES, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kindle Edition is FREE to download until midnight on January 21st, 2020."Nephi’s Courage" is a contemporary fiction novel exploring a man’s attempt to reconcile his Mormon faith with is sexual orientation. He meets resistance from LDS church leaders and members of the LGBTQ community on his journey of self-discovery while he looks for love.QUOTES:“Nephi, as your Bishop, I must tell you that those prayers are wasted. God’s plan permits marriage between one man and one woman. He declared it in the Proclamation to the World on the Family. It is clear. It is a doctrine that will not change.”“The strongest bonds don’t happen all at once. We form them over hundreds of shared moments. Those bonds are strengthened as people rely on each other through trials.”“There are others like me. Others who are gay, lesbian, transgender, bisexual, aro, ace, or otherwise queer. All of us feel like misfits and outcasts in the church. We don’t know where, or if we belong. It feels like there is no place for us. We are stuck between two worlds, a Mormon world that we love, and a queer world inherent to our nature.”BOOK DESCRIPTION:A heart-rending contemporary fiction novel. Nephi Willard is a practicing Mormon who loves God and his church. He grew up in Happy Valley, the center of LDS life in Utah, and faithfully served a mission.The perfect Mormon life would be his, if not for the fact that Nephi is gay, putting him at odds with his church leaders. No matter how well Nephi obeys the commandments, he doesn’t seem to fit in at church, and his desire to follow the Mormon rules makes it difficult to fit in with the gay community.While he tries to reconcile his Mormon side with his gay side, Nephi navigates two worlds in a struggle to understand himself. When new friends introduce him to possibilities he never imagined, he must decide whether to embrace his nature or his faith.AVAILABILITY:



