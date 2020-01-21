Media advisory: CLC President to attend rally at Co-op Refinery

/EIN News/ -- REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are standing united with the locked out workers of the Regina Co-op Refinery.



Hassan Yussuff, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, will be in Regina, Wednesday to attend a solidarity rally in support of the workers, who have been waiting for the employer to return to the bargaining table since September.

Rally in Support of Workers Co-op Refinery, 550 East 9th Avenue North January 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

