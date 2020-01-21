CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date: February 27, 2020







Time: 10:00 a.m. Central time or 11:00 a.m. Eastern time







Listen via internet: http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/







Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $35 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.



























