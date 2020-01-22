PATRIOT GOLF FOUNDATION LAUNCHES WITH A GOLF CLINIC AT MONARCH BEACH AND ANNOUNCES EARLY 2020 SCHEDULE

Patriot Golf Foundation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Patriot Golf Foundation , a non-profit organization headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, and its Patriot Golf Schools hosted an event on January 10th at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, CA.Twenty donors, plus military representatives from Camp Pendleton, were on hand to learn about the Foundation as well as work on their golf games. Under the guidance of Seth Glasco, Founder and Director of Instruction for the Patriot Golf Schools, a short clinic and trick shot show was given. After the clinic, donors and the Patriot Golf Schools Master Instructor Staff played the 5-hole Ocean Loop with timely tips provided to the players.“The Monarch Beach event served as the official launch of the Patriot Golf Schools. It was great to see the support from the local area for our initiative,” stated Ted Simons, Executive Director. “Going forward, we will add more and more venues so we can bring the Patriot Golf Schools to the rest of the country and provide needed funds to military veteran charities.”The Patriot Golf Foundation has confirmed February 20th for a 1-Day Golf School at the JW Marriott Camelback Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ. The format will match 18 Participants with 6 Military Veterans for a full day of world-class golf instruction including on-course coaching, lunch, and a reception. Seth Glasco will be joined by Doug Roberts, also a Nicklaus-Flick Golf School alumnus, and the teaching professionals at Camelback.On April 15-17, the Patriot Golf Foundation will join forces with the Folds of Honor Foundation to host a 3-Day Patriot Golf School at The Patriot Golf Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Members of the Patriot Golf School Master Instructor Staff – a team that includes three PGA National Teacher of the Year Award recipients – along with veteran instructors from Nicklaus-Flick and Nicklaus Academies will provide the hands-on experience.According to Seth Glasco, “The event at The Patriot Golf Club is a vision realized. The concept of the Patriot Golf Schools came about in 2011 while standing alongside Lt. Col. Dan Rooney during the initial Patriot Golf Day. I couldn’t be more excited and optimistic about the positive influence we will have on these American Heroes and their families. The healing power of golf is real.”For additional information on future events, visit www.patriotgolffoundation.com ABOUT PATRIOT GOLF FOUNDATIONPatriot Golf Foundation (Tax ID: 84-3633843) is a registered nonprofit organization in the state of Arizona. The application to be recognized as a 501(c)(3) charity is pending approval. Patriot Golf Schools will be conducted throughout the US and will benefit qualified military veteran foundations and charities. When possible, the funds raised will be designated to support veterans and their families in the states where the golf schools are held. Various sponsorship levels are available as well as donations of any size are accepted. Visit www.patriotgolffoundation.com or email info@patriotgolffoundation for information on how military charities, corporate sponsors, golf clubs/courses, equipment manufacturers, instructors, and donors can be involved.Media contact;Jennifer Lyons, Marketing Director, Synergy Group Marketing, jennifer@synergygroupmarketingsbc.com



