Issued by Church of Scientology International

Making It a Bit Easier in the Wake of the Australian Bushfires

Since the fires started in November, Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been helping firefighters and those affected. © 2020 Church of Scientology International. All Rights Reserved.

Since the fires started in November, Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been helping firefighters and those affected.

One anecdote among thousands from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers serving in Australia

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If anything good has come from the devastating bushfires that have engulfed Australia since November, it is the affirmation of the spirit of the wonderful people of this country. That is the lesson a team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers has taken from their work helping firefighters and those whose communities have been casualties of the conflagration.

Over the past two months, they have served thousands of meals and provided one-on-one help to thousands more. They have mended fences, organized supplies and, most recently, lifted spirits with their recipe for, of all things, banana pancakes.

A recent Facebook post gives an example of the impact of this simple gesture.

A woman describes how she and her daughter were sitting on a jetty:

“Five or ten minutes passed with us sitting in relative silence enjoying the view. The place is pretty much deserted as most holidaymakers left over a week ago when the fires were threatening and evacuation orders were in place.”

Then out of nowhere the bright yellow BBQ boat of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers appeared.

“‘Do you want some pancakes? They offered in cheery voices. Sure, I exclaimed, thinking they were joking.

“Next thing you know they had reversed their boat back to us, pulled into the jetty, handed us a plate stacked high with freshly cooked banana pancakes and maple syrup (one was even heart shaped <3 ) and then asked me if I wanted a massage!! A special kind of massage to calm the nervous system. At which point I burst into tears. Because yes ... my nervous system is pretty frazzled... They whipped out a massage table and proceeded to give me a massage right there on the jetty!

“They also danced for us …. They chatted with me and Sophie. They took her for a paddle in the lake. They exuded good spirit, their smiles were broad, their hugs were heartfelt and Sophie and I both had sore faces from smiling so much by the time they left.

“Turns out these outstanding examples of human beings have been volunteering for the last two months providing food and massages to people on the front lines ... firefighters, weary people who have lost homes or been through the fear of losing everything. Today was their first day off together in a long while and they are still out there giving to others.

“It's hard to describe what a gift this whole interaction was. I'm feeling rejuvenated and refreshed. Sophie says it was the best thing of the whole holiday. And yes, my nervous system is definitely feeling calmer. A great reminder that choosing what you know you need rather than following along with everyone else can lead to better experiences than you can possibly predict.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteers Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

Watch films based on the tools of the Volunteer Minister on the Scientology Network.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Scientology Volunteer Ministers

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Environment, Natural Disasters, Religion


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Share This Story
The Volunteer Ministers cooked banana pancakes on the bright yellow BBQ boat.

The Volunteer Ministers cooked banana pancakes on the bright yellow BBQ boat.

Scientology Volunteer Minister and the daughter and mother who posted on Facebook about the experience . © 2020 Church of Scientology International. All Rights Reserved

Scientology Volunteer Minister and the daughter and mother who posted on Facebook about the experience

Helping to brighten things up in the wake of the Australian bushfires.© 2020 Church of Scientology International. All Rights Reserved.

Helping to brighten things up in the wake of the Australian bushfires.

Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles
90028 , California
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Making It a Bit Easier in the Wake of the Australian Bushfires
Church of Scientology Seattle Targets Human Trafficking
Scientology Kansas City Hosts “Solutions to Violence” Open House
View All Stories From This Author