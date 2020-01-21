SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $6.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $6.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2019.



For the year ending December 31, 2019, net income is $26.5 million, or $1.89 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $18.1 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share, for the year ending December 31, 2018. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $23.6 million, or $1.68 per diluted common share, for the year ending December 31, 2019 compared to $19.5 million, or $1.56 per diluted common share, for the year ending December 31, 2018.

Highlights for Fourth Quarter of 2019

Return on average assets of 1.12% and net operating annualized return on average assets (Non-GAAP) of 1.08%

Asset quality remains outstanding with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.21%

Loan growth of $32.7 million, or 7.0% annualized

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) per share of $16.82, a 14.9% year-over-year increase

Announced the planned acquisition of Progressive Financial Group, Inc. ("PFG")

Initiation of a quarterly dividend

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “We posted a solid quarter and closed the books on another successful year where we made a number of outstanding foundational strides. Our team continues to focus on steady growth of our performance metrics and we remain bullish on our opportunities to move the company forward and continuing growth of shareholder value.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “The consistency we are beginning to show in all areas of our company, especially our financial metrics, is very exciting to me. Our team continues to improve their execution of our strategy while maintaining a laser focus on growing long term shareholder value.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $21.1 million for each of the fourth and third quarters of 2019 and $21.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.84% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.91% for the third quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.92% for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease from 5.05% for the third quarter of 2019. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.39% for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 1.47% for the third quarter of 2019.

The yield on average loans was 5.36% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 5.48% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in yield on average loans from the third to fourth quarters of 2019 was primarily due to the impact of three Federal rate decreases over these two quarters which effected the repricing of variable rate loans and new loan production. During the fourth quarter of 2019, increased discount accretion was recorded on acquired loans (29 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 26 basis points in the third quarter of 2019) with loan fees remaining stable quarter over quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the yield on average loans, excluding accretion, was 5.07%, a decrease of 15 basis points from the 5.22% reported in the third quarter of 2019. The impact of the acquired loan discount accretion on the tax equivalent net interest margin was 25 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 23 basis points for the third quarter of 2019.

The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 1.29% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 1.37% for the third quarter of 2019. The overall decrease of eight basis points in average interest-bearing deposits from the third to fourth quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by the three Federal rate decreases during the third and fourth quarters of 2019, creating a reduction of interest cost for all deposit classifications.

Provision for Loan Loss and Credit Quality

Provision for loan losses was $685 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $724 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $10.2 million, or 0.54% of total loans, as of December 31, 2019, compared to $9.8 million, or 0.53% of total loans, as of September 30, 2019. The increase in allowance for loan losses to total loans was due primarily to the increase in the loan originations and, to lesser extent, the reduction of acquired loan balances.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.18% as of December 31, 2019, an increase of one basis point from the 0.17% reported in the third quarter of 2019. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.21% as of December 31, 2019 as compared to 0.20% as of September 30, 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase of $644 thousand from the third quarter 2019 to the fourth quarter 2019 was primarily because of funds received from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs ("ADECA"). ADECA was a program that guaranteed 50% of a loans obligation for loan's approved and originated through the program. In September 2019, the ADECA program was dissolved and in October 2019 total proceeds of $1.2 million was received, of which $720 thousand was recorded as noninterest income, and the remainder of the proceeds were held in reserve for potential future losses on specific identified loans that were covered in the program.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.4 million, compared to $14.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the primary components of the increase in noninterest expense were as follows:

Increase of $1.2 million in salaries and employees benefits, which consisted of a $603 thousand prior year adjustment, acquired SERP adjustment, year-end employee incentive accrual adjustments, and from increased hiring of associates;

Increase of $219 thousand in FDIC insurance due to a credit reported during the third quarter of 2019, and no expense recorded during the fourth quarter of 2019;



Increase of $257 thousand in data processing expenses, primarily from core processor credits that were utilized during the third quarter of 2019;

Increase of $354 thousand in merger related and restructuring expenses relating to the Progressive Financial Group Inc. acquisition; and

Decrease of $644 thousand in other expenses, which consisted of a benefit of $312 thousand relating to a prior year adjustment to franchise taxes from the 2018 income tax return true-up, and a current period benefit of $468 thousand relating to excess tax credits applied to franchise taxes (See Income Tax Expense below).

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $473 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $1.5 million, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the primary components of the decrease in income tax expense were as follows:

Tax benefit of $304 thousand relating to a prior year (2017) amended Federal tax return;

Adjustments relating to the true-up of 2018 Federal Tax return; and

Tax benefit of $1.1 million income tax benefit associated with a program the State of Tennessee manages for Community Investment loans. The Bank strategically originated loans in this program to reduce its 2019 tax liability. The benefit received from the loans approved under this program was first applied to the current year Tennessee income tax liability, and the excess benefit over the current tax liability was applied directly to the Company’s Tennessee franchise tax liability. The amount of the benefit received from this opportunity totaled $1.6 million, with a benefit of $1.1 million applied to income tax liability and the excess benefit of $468 thousand applied to franchise tax (as mentioned above in Noninterest Expense).

The overall effective tax rate was 6.6% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 24.6% for the third quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $2.45 billion compared with $2.27 billion at December 31, 2018. The year-over-year increase of $174.7 million is primarily from continued loan growth of $122.1 million.

Total liabilities increased to $2.14 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.00 billion at December 31, 2018. The year-over-year increase of $145.0 million was primarily from the increase of total deposits of $125.3 million and FHLB and other borrowings of $14.2 million.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2019 totaled $312.7 million, an increase of $29.7 million, from December 31, 2018. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily from net income of $26.5 million for the year 2019. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $16.82 at December 31, 2019, an increase from $14.64 at December 31, 2018. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 9.93% at December 31, 2019, compared with 9.29% at December 31, 2018.

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial will issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 1935532. A replay of the conference call will be available through January 22, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10138335. Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation) will be published on the company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile ), at 9:00 am ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 29 branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com .

Source

SmartFinancial, Inc.

Investor Contacts Billy Carroll Ron Gorczynski President & CEO Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (865) 868-0613 billy.carroll@smartbank.com (865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com Media Contact Kelley Fowler Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing (865) 868-0611 kelley.fowler@smartbank.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Statements included in this presentation include Non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) net operating earnings, (ii) net operating return on average assets, (iii) net operating return on average shareholder equity, (iv) return on average tangible common equity, (v) net operating return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating efficiency ratio; (vii) tangible common equity; (viii) average tangible common equity; (ix) tangible book value; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Net operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, merger termination fee of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, merger related and restructuring expenses, the effect of the December 2017 tax law change on deferred tax assets, tax benefit from director options previously exercised, and the income tax effect of adjustments. Net operating return on average equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average assets. Net operating return on average equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Net operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value excludes intangible assets and goodwill. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) the risk of litigation related to the termination of our agreement and plan of merger with Entegra Financial Corp. (the “Entegra Merger Agreement”) or the abandonment of the transactions that were contemplated by the Entegra Merger Agreement; (2) reputational risk resulting from the termination of the Entegra Merger Agreement; (3) potential changes to, or the risk that we may not be able to execute on, our business strategy as a result of the termination of the Entegra Merger Agreement; (4) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (5) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (6) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (7) risks related to the proposed acquisition of PFG, including the risk that the proposed acquisition does not close when expected or at all because conditions to closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or the terms of the proposed transaction need to be modified to satisfy such conditions; (8) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the proposed acquisition of PFG may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (9) changes in management’s plans for the future; (10) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (11) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (12) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (13) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (14) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; and (15) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share and per share data) As of and for The Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec Sep Jun Mar Dec Dec Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.01 % 1.56 % 0.84 % 1.17 % 1.13 % 0.92 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.65 % 7.80 % 12.34 % 6.71 % 9.44 % 8.89 % 7.47 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 11.55 % 10.52 % 16.78 % 9.26 % 13.09 % 12.04 % 10.09 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.47 % 0.37 % 1.44 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.65 % 0.34 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.68 % 2.48 % 2.88 % 2.77 % 2.84 % 2.70 % 3.00 % Efficiency ratio 67.04 % 63.03 % 57.53 % 68.65 % 67.71 % 63.66 % 70.84 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)¹ 1.08 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.98 % 1.07 % 1.01 % 0.99 % Net operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 8.34 % 7.87 % 7.58 % 7.81 % 8.65 % 7.91 % 8.05 % Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 11.12 % 10.61 % 10.31 % 10.79 % 12.00 % 10.71 % 10.88 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)¹ 64.95 % 62.42 % 65.56 % 64.25 % 61.72 % 64.29 % 66.15 % Operating noninterest income / average assets (Non-GAAP) 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.35 % 0.36 % Operating noninterest expense / average assets (Non-GAAP) 2.56 % 2.47 % 2.57 % 2.60 % 2.76 % 2.55 % 2.84 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans 5.36 % 5.48 % 5.53 % 5.62 % 5.81 % 5.49 % 5.72 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 4.92 % 5.05 % 5.17 % 5.25 % 5.36 % 5.10 % 5.32 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.29 % 1.37 % 1.42 % 1.32 % 1.21 % 1.35 % 1.04 % Cost of total deposits 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.10 % 1.00 % 1.12 % 0.86 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.39 % 1.47 % 1.54 % 1.45 % 1.33 % 1.46 % 1.10 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.84 % 3.91 % 3.94 % 4.10 % 4.28 % 3.95 % 4.43 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.65 $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 1.90 $ 1.46 Net income, diluted 0.48 0.42 0.65 0.34 0.47 1.89 1.45 Net operating earnings, basic (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.46 0.43 0.40 0.40 0.44 1.69 1.57 Net operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.46 0.43 0.40 0.39 0.43 1.68 1.56 Book value 22.33 21.93 21.47 20.82 20.31 22.33 20.31 Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)¹ 16.82 16.37 15.86 15.18 14.64 16.82 14.64 Common shares outstanding 14,008,233 13,957,973 13,953,209 13,951,590 13,933,504 14,008,233 13,933,504 ¹See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (In thousands) As of and for The Three Months Ended Dec Sep Jun Mar Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Composition of Loans: Commercial real estate owner occupied $ 429,269 $ 422,363 $ 415,502 $ 416,152 $ 372,030 non-owner occupied 476,038 468,099 464,160 472,790 487,997 Commercial real estate, total 905,307 890,462 879,662 888,942 860,027 Commercial & industrial 337,075 341,207 334,258 341,471 308,254 Construction & land development 227,626 219,751 204,731 187,009 187,895 Consumer real estate 423,337 405,531 406,357 410,981 407,254 Consumer and other 9,903 10,796 11,981 12,166 13,809 Total loans $ 1,903,248 $ 1,867,747 $ 1,836,989 $ 1,840,569 $ 1,777,239 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans $ 3,350 $ 3,166 $ 2,838 $ 2,282 $ 3,280 Other real estate owned 1,757 1,561 1,814 2,066 2,495 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,107 $ 4,727 $ 4,652 $ 4,348 $ 5,775 Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans $ 61 $ 61 $ 62 $ 62 $ 116 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.01 % — % 0.08 % 0.04 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.54 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.47 % 0.47 % Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.18 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.25 % Purchase accounting discount balance $ 15,348 $ 16,784 $ 18,571 $ 19,954 $ 21,528 Accretion income on acquired loans 1,375 1,246 1,374 1,717 2,343 Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 12.77 % 12.80 % 12.53 % 12.34 % 12.44 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)3 9.93 % 9.88 % 9.57 % 9.31 % 9.29 % SmartFinancial, Inc.1 Tier 1 leverage 10.34 % 10.02 % 9.92 % 9.29 % 9.47 % Common equity Tier 1 11.61 % 11.54 % 11.21 % 10.61 % 10.81 % Tier 1 capital 11.61 % 11.54 % 11.21 % 10.61 % 10.81 % Total capital 14.02 % 13.98 % 13.65 % 13.01 % 13.29 % SmartBank Estimated2 Tier 1 leverage 11.41 % 11.22 % 10.92 % 10.96 % 11.17 % Common equity Tier 1 12.81 % 12.71 % 12.37 % 12.18 % 12.31 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.81 % 12.71 % 12.37 % 12.18 % 12.31 % Total risk-based capital 13.31 % 13.19 % 12.82 % 12.62 % 12.74 %

1 All periods presented are estimated.

2 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

3 Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Ending Balances Dec Sep Jun Mar Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,971 $ 170,934 $ 199,534 $ 132,994 $ 115,822 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 178,348 171,507 174,114 198,273 201,688 Other investments 12,913 12,913 12,905 12,398 11,499 Loans held for sale 5,856 3,068 4,087 2,103 1,979 Loans 1,897,392 1,864,679 1,832,902 1,838,466 1,775,260 Less: Allowance for loan losses (10,243 ) (9,792 ) (9,097 ) (8,704 ) (8,275 ) Loans, net 1,887,149 1,854,887 1,823,805 1,829,762 1,766,985 Premises and equipment, net 59,433 58,386 56,589 56,583 56,012 Other real estate owned 1,757 1,561 1,814 2,066 2,495 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 77,193 77,534 78,348 78,690 79,034 Bank owned life insurance 24,949 24,796 24,695 24,540 24,381 Other assets 17,554 14,899 15,366 16,572 14,514 Total assets $ 2,449,123 $ 2,390,485 $ 2,391,257 $ 2,353,981 $ 2,274,409 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 364,155 $ 365,024 $ 357,220 $ 329,095 $ 319,861 Interest-bearing demand 380,234 351,474 333,705 331,629 311,482 Money market and savings 623,284 634,934 648,132 698,431 641,945 Time deposits 679,541 646,641 673,243 635,175 648,676 Total deposits 2,047,214 1,998,073 2,012,300 1,994,330 1,921,964 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 6,184 4,368 8,219 7,070 11,756 FHLB & other borrowings 25,439 25,460 15,460 8,605 11,243 Subordinated debt 39,261 39,240 39,219 39,198 39,177 Other liabilities 18,278 17,304 16,448 14,297 7,258 Total liabilities 2,136,376 2,084,445 2,091,646 2,063,500 1,991,398 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 14,008 13,958 13,953 13,952 13,933 Additional paid-in capital 232,732 232,573 232,386 232,241 231,852 Retained earnings 65,839 59,806 53,843 44,722 39,991 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 168 (297 ) (571 ) (434 ) (2,765 ) Total shareholders' equity 312,747 306,040 299,611 290,481 283,011 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 2,449,123 $ 2,390,485 $ 2,391,257 $ 2,353,981 $ 2,274,409

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec Sep Jun Mar Dec Dec Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 25,398 $ 25,515 $ 25,278 $ 24,975 $ 25,018 $ 101,002 $ 86,469 Securities available-for-sale: Taxable 698 748 871 971 900 3,289 3,512 Tax-exempt 345 338 411 424 347 1,518 587 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 587 743 743 573 506 2,646 1,642 Total interest income 27,028 27,344 27,303 26,943 26,771 108,455 92,210 Interest expense: Deposits 5,271 5,605 5,788 5,251 4,680 21,915 14,288 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5 5 6 8 9 23 45 FHLB advances and other borrowings 65 10 117 103 51 296 630 Subordinated debt 584 584 590 584 584 2,341 603 Total interest expense 5,924 6,204 6,501 5,946 5,324 24,575 15,566 Net interest income 21,104 21,140 20,802 20,997 21,447 83,880 76,644 Provision for loan losses 685 724 393 797 1,329 2,599 2,936 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,419 20,416 20,409 20,200 20,118 81,281 73,708 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 773 767 707 654 663 2,902 2,416 Gain on sale of securities, net — 1 33 — 2 34 1 Mortgage banking 374 518 392 282 251 1,566 1,433 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 163 148 143 175 162 628 573 Merger termination fee — — 6,400 — — 6,400 — Other 1,530 762 741 587 602 3,785 2,161 Total noninterest income 2,840 2,196 8,416 1,698 1,680 15,315 6,584 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,278 9,072 8,984 8,398 7,871 36,635 30,630 Occupancy and equipment 1,749 1,635 1,658 1,640 1,610 6,716 6,303 FDIC insurance (credit) — (219 ) 180 179 209 140 786 Other real estate and loan related expense 253 335 242 490 738 1,320 2,913 Advertising and marketing 166 263 259 295 246 983 873 Data processing 530 273 577 615 372 1,995 1,906 Professional services 652 573 489 662 707 2,375 2,694 Amortization of intangibles 340 341 342 344 312 1,368 976 Software as service contracts 500 560 568 567 577 2,195 2,054 Merger related and restructuring expenses 427 73 1,796 923 1,322 3,219 3,781 Other 1,157 1,802 1,714 1,466 1,697 6,205 6,041 Total noninterest expense 16,052 14,708 16,809 15,579 15,661 63,151 58,957 Income before income taxes 7,206 7,904 12,016 6,319 6,137 33,445 21,335 Income tax expense 473 1,941 2,895 1,588 (307 ) 6,897 3,233 Net income $ 6,733 $ 5,963 $ 9,121 $ 4,731 $ 6,444 $ 26,548 $ 18,102 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.65 $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 1.9 $ 1.46 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 0.65 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 1.89 $ 1.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,965,877 13,955,859 13,951,643 13,942,016 13,534,806 13,953,497 12,423,618 Diluted 14,066,269 14,053,432 14,046,500 14,018,163 13,616,616 14,046,366 12,517,640

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (In thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans, including fees $ 1,881,501 $ 25,398 5.36 % $ 1,846,196 $ 25,515 5.48 % $ 1,708,916 $ 25,019 5.81 % Taxable securities 116,278 698 2.38 % 118,955 748 2.49 % 171,133 900 2.09 % Tax-exempt securities 59,048 461 3.09 % 56,598 448 3.14 % 43,177 440 4.04 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 133,681 587 1.74 % 135,444 743 2.18 % 67,036 506 2.99 % Total interest-earning assets 2,190,508 27,144 4.92 % 2,157,193 27,454 5.05 % 1,990,262 26,865 5.36 % Noninterest-earning assets 190,083 191,940 193,952 Total assets $ 2,380,591 $ 2,349,133 $ 2,184,214 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 351,901 486 0.55 % $ 343,827 511 0.59 % $ 289,207 562 0.77 % Money market and savings deposits 632,555 1,695 1.06 % 637,290 1,829 1.14 % 624,231 1,696 1.08 % Time deposits 633,867 3,090 1.93 % 640,679 3,265 2.02 % 616,296 2,422 1.56 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,618,323 5,271 1.29 % 1,621,796 5,605 1.37 % 1,529,734 4,680 1.21 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 5,321 5 0.35 % 6,490 5 0.31 % 10,661 9 0.33 % Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 25,549 65 1.00 % 6,820 10 0.58 % 4,070 51 4.97 % Subordinated debt 39,248 584 5.90 % 39,226 584 5.91 % 39,178 584 5.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,688,441 5,924 1.39 % 1,674,332 6,204 1.47 % 1,583,643 5,324 1.33 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 363,542 353,315 320,412 Other liabilities 19,836 18,286 9,275 Total liabilities 2,071,819 2,045,933 1,913,330 Stockholders’ equity 308,772 303,200 270,884 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,380,591 $ 2,349,133 $ 2,184,214 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 21,220 $ 21,250 $ 21,541 Interest rate spread 3.52 % 3.58 % 4.03 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.84 % 3.91 % 4.28 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 129.74 % 128.84 % 125.68 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 12.97 % 12.91 % 12.40 %

1 Taxable equivalent

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (In thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans, including fees $ 1,840,821 $ 101,002 5.49 % $ 1,511,724 $ 86,479 5.72 % Taxable securities 129,705 3,289 2.54 % 143,281 3,512 2.46 % Tax-exempt securities 56,458 1,972 3.49 % 19,734 767 3.90 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 110,380 2,646 2.40 % 65,244 1,642 2.52 % Total interest-earning assets 2,137,364 108,909 5.10 % 1,739,983 92,400 5.32 % Noninterest-earning assets 201,976 222,734 Total assets $ 2,339,340 $ 1,962,717 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 333,100 1,883 0.57 % $ 242,859 1,290 0.53 % Money market and savings deposits 651,855 7,827 1.20 % 601,808 5,579 0.93 % Time deposits 635,451 12,205 1.92 % 536,964 7,419 1.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,620,406 21,915 1.35 % 1,381,631 14,288 1.04 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 6,750 23 0.34 % 15,046 45 0.30 % Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 14,776 296 2.00 % 17,806 630 3.55 % Subordinated debt 39,216 2,341 5.97 % 9,882 603 6.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,681,148 24,575 1.46 % 1,424,365 15,566 1.10 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 343,611 285,729 Other liabilities 15,852 10,172 Total liabilities 2,040,611 1,720,266 Stockholders’ equity 298,729 242,451 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,339,340 $ 1,962,717 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 84,334 $ 76,834 Interest rate spread 3.63 % 4.22 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.95 % 4.43 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 127.14 % 122.16 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 12.77 % 12.35 %

1 Taxable equivalent

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (In thousands) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec Sep Jun Mar Dec Dec Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Earnings: Net income (GAAP) $ 6,733 $ 5,963 $ 9,121 $ 4,731 $ 6,444 $ 26,548 $ 18,102 Noninterest income: Securities gains — (1 ) (33 ) — (2 ) (34 ) (1 ) ADECA termination proceeds (720 ) — — — — (720 ) — Merger termination fee — — (6,400 ) — — (6,400 ) — Noninterest expenses: Salaries - prior year adjustment 603 — — — — 603 — Merger related and restructuring expenses 427 73 1,796 923 1,322 3,219 3,781 Other - prior year franchise tax true-up (312 ) — — — — (312 ) — Income taxes: Tax benefit - prior year amended return (304 ) — — — — (304 ) — Tax benefit from director options — — — — (1,600 ) — (1,600 ) Income tax effect of adjustments 60 (19 ) 1,119 (145 ) (257 ) 1,015 (766 ) Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 6,487 $ 6,016 $ 5,603 $ 5,509 $ 5,907 $ 23,615 $ 19,516 Net operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 0.4 $ 0.4 $ 0.44 $ 1.69 $ 1.57 Diluted 0.46 0.43 0.4 0.39 0.43 1.68 1.56 Operating Noninterest Income: Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 2,840 $ 2,196 $ 8,416 $ 1,698 $ 1,680 $ 15,315 $ 6,584 Securities (gains) losses — (1 ) (33 ) — (2 ) (34 ) (1 ) ADECA termination proceeds (720 ) — — — — (726 ) — Merger termination fee — — (6,400 ) — — (6,400 ) — Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,120 $ 2,195 $ 1,983 $ 1,698 $ 1,678 $ 8,155 $ 6,583 Operating Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 16,052 $ 14,708 $ 16,809 $ 15,579 $ 15,661 $ 63,151 $ 58,957 Salaries - prior year adjustment (603 ) — — — — (603 ) — Merger related and restructuring expenses (427 ) (73 ) (1,796 ) (923 ) (1,322 ) (3,219 ) (3,781 ) Other - prior year franchise tax true-up 312 — — — — 312 — Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 15,334 $ 14,635 $ 15,013 $ 14,656 $ 14,339 $ 59,641 $ 55,176 Non-GAAP Return Ratios: Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)1 1.08 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.98 % 1.07 % 1.01 % 0.99 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)2 11.55 % 10.52 % 16.78 % 9.26 % 13.09 % 12.04 % 10.09 % Net operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP)3 8.34 % 7.87 % 7.58 % 7.81 % 8.65 % 7.91 % 8.05 % Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)4 11.12 % 10.61 % 10.31 % 10.79 % 12.00 % 10.71 % 10.88 % Operating Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67.04 % 63.03 % 57.53 % 68.65 % 67.71 % 63.66 % 70.84 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.45 )% (0.37 )% (0.50 )% (0.49 )% (0.45 )% 0.08 % (0.21 )% Adjustment for securities gains (losses) — % — % 0.14 % — % 0.01 % (0.01 )% — % Adjustment for merger related income and costs (1.64 )% (0.24 )% 8.39 % (3.91 )% (5.55 )% 0.56 % (4.47 )% Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 64.95 % 62.42 % 65.56 % 64.25 % 61.72 % 64.29 % 66.15 % 1 Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. 2 Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). 3 Net operating return on average equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. 4 Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (In thousands) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec Sep Jun Mar Dec Dec Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Tangible Common Equity: Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 312,747 $ 306,040 $ 299,611 $ 290,481 $ 283,011 $ 312,747 $ 283,011 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 77,193 77,534 78,348 78,690 79,034 77,193 79,034 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 235,555 $ 228,506 $ 221,263 $ 211,791 $ 203,977 $ 235,555 $ 203,977 Average Tangible Common Equity: Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 308,772 $ 303,200 $ 296,570 $ 286,076 $ 270,884 $ 298,729 $ 242,451 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 77,400 78,222 78,564 78,913 75,547 78,270 63,075 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 231,372 $ 224,978 $ 218,006 $ 207,163 $ 195,337 $ 220,459 $ 179,376







