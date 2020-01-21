Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Webcast and Upcoming Portfolio Management Changes

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) will host a webcast for the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: CEN) (the “Fund”) on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00pm ET. PSG will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.



There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call. Questions may also be submitted ahead of the call by sending an e-mail to publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

Registration and Webcast Link: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=6E33C403-7D4F-4B5F-92F9-D2928DC9DC1A

A replay will be available via this link shortly following the webcast.

A transcript of the call will also be available by calling 855-777-8001 or emailing publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

The Fund also announced changes to the portfolio management team at PSG, the investment adviser to the Fund. The Fund will continue to be managed by co-portfolio managers Robert T. Chisholm and Jeff A. Jorgensen. Mr. Chisholm has served as a co-portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception in 2013, and Mr. Jorgensen has served as a co-portfolio manager of the Fund since 2016. Effective by the end of the 1st quarter of 2020, Dan C. Tutcher will no longer serve as a co-portfolio manager of the Fund. In his leadership role on PSG’s energy infrastructure securities team, Mr. Tutcher will continue to work with Messrs. Chisholm and Jorgensen as a senior advisor on the Fund. The Fund’s investment objective, strategy and process will remain unchanged.

Messrs. Chisholm and Jorgensen will jointly host the webcast on January 29, 2020.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With more than $19 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $500 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

COMPANY CONTACT

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC; distributor.



