Cerner Client Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) Earns Highest Level of Accreditation for Excellence in Care

/EIN News/ -- CORNWALL, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Cerner Corporation, a global health care technology company, recognizes Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) for receiving Canada’s highest level of accreditation through Accreditation Canada's Qmentum International Accreditation Program. The accreditation program is designed to focus on quality and safety throughout all aspects of an organization’s services, from leadership to direct care. CCH uses Cerner’s electronic health record (EHR) to help doctors and nurses view patient information in near-real time, aiding in the delivery of streamlined and efficient care.



“Cerner is extremely proud of the CCH leadership team and their clinicians’ continuous quest to make health care more integrated, better informed and safer for their patients,” said Jim Shave, president, Cerner Canada. “By implementing technology throughout their organization, CCH has shown a great example of their commitment to continuous improvement of their hospital and their community.”

Cerner is focused on developing leading-edge medical technology to help shape health care around the world. With technology designed to focus on patient safety, privacy and simplifying the workflow for clinicians, CCH selected Cerner for healthcare innovation as it worked to implement improvement practices and strategies.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication made by CCH staff and physicians on a continuous basis to provide exceptional care to patients. I am proud of my staff for earning this well-deserved achievement,” said Jeanette Despatie, president and CEO, CCH. “CCH is committed to continually improving our services. To this end, we voluntarily participated in the Qmentum program with Accreditation Canada, to learn what we are doing well, and where we can improve."

CCH was evaluated by Accreditation Canada in numerous categories, including clinical leadership, competency and episode of care, achieving a more than 99% compliance rate. In addition, the hospital also met all applicable criteria in the Population Focus, Accessibility, Work-life, Continuity and Efficiency dimensions.

Stated in the report, Accreditation Canada's Qmentum International Accreditation Program recognizes Cerner’s EHR as being a well-established tool for the efficient transfer of patient information and a useful tool for promoting timely decision support. The report also highlights patient safety programs and alerts that are embedded into Cerner’s EHR. CCH physicians have proven their thorough understanding and use of the technology to improve the quality of care provided to patients, which helped the hospital achieve Canada’s highest level of accreditation.

CCH and Cerner have been working together since 2014. In 2018, the health care provider reached Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM) Stage 6.

About Cornwall Community Hospital

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) provides a full range of acute inpatient, outpatient and community mental health services to their catchment area of 100 000 people from the communities of Cornwall, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry and to the Mohawk Community of Akwesasne. With over 150 beds, 1120 employees and 140 physicians, services at CCH include emergency, surgical, medicine and rehabilitation services, mental health and addiction programs as well as a family birthing centre. Cornwall Community Hospital was incorporated in 2004 with the amalgamation of the Cornwall General Hospital and the acute care services of the Hotel Dieu Hospital, both with over 100 years of health care service to Cornwall and surrounding area. With the completion of a major redevelopment project in 2014, and the construction the Addiction and Mental Health Centre at the end of 2016, the hospital consolidated all acute care and community based services on their McConnell avenue site. Having everything on one campus positions the hospital well to serve its community for many years to come.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast . Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

Media Contacts

Cornwall Community Hospital

Jolene Soares, Communications Coordinator, (613) 938-4240 ext. 2722

Cerner

Shayla Wilkinson, Public Relations, (816) 718-6988, Shayla.Wilkinson@cerner.com



