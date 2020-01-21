Telenav Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Call and Webcast Scheduled for Feb. 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telenav®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected car and location-based platform services, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.



The company will host an investor conference call and live webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) on the same day. To access the conference call, dial 800-263-0877 (toll-free, domestic only) or 646-828-8143 (domestic and international toll) and enter pass code 5956739. The webcast and its replay will be accessible on Telenav's investor relations website at http://investor.telenav.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks beginning approximately two hours after its completion. To access the replay, dial 888-203-1112 (toll-free, domestic only) or 719-457-0820 (domestic and international toll) and enter pass code 5956739.

About Telenav, Inc.

Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go for people - before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, we enable our customers to deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based advertising, visit www.telenav.com.

Investor Relations:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

415-894-9633

IR@telenav.com

Media:

Raphel Finelli

408-667-5970

raphelf@telenav.com



