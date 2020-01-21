MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST

/EIN News/ -- VONORE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2020 second-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Fred Brightbill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and George Steinbarger, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, will discuss the Company’s results for its fiscal second-quarter ended December 29, 2019, and its updated financial outlook for fiscal 2020. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on February 5, 2020.



To access the live webcast, go to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.MasterCraft.com , on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast icon. A webcast replay will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST the same day.

To listen to the conference call, dial (800) 219-6861 (domestic) or (574) 990-1024 (international) and provide the operator with the conference ID/audience passcode 9142949. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you do not have access to the Internet and want to listen to an audio replay of the conference call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter 9142949. The audio replay will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.NauticStarBoats.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.AviaraBoats.com .

IR CONTACTS:

George Steinbarger

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Vice President, Strategy & Business Development

(423) 884-7141

George.Steinbarger@mastercraft.com

Matt Sullivan

Padilla

(612) 455-1709

Matt.Sullivan@padillaco.com



