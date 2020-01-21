Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) will release its second quarter fiscal 2020 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.



The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-667-0469 and the international dial-in number is 1-346-406-0807. The Conference ID is 8043337. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investor.onepeloton.com .

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on February 5, 2020 through February 12, 2020. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-404-537-3406. The replay passcode is 8043337.



About Peloton

Peloton is the largest interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of over 1.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. We make fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage our Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovation company at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry, creating a product that its Members love. The brand’s immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, and Peloton App, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through iOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Peter Stabler, ICR

investor@onepeloton.com



