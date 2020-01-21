There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,000 in the last 365 days.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Diluted EPS was $0.76 for the quarter, a 13% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.47% in the fourth quarter from 3.36% in the third quarter
  • Diluted EPS was $2.76 for 2019, a 9% increase over 2018
  • Loan growth of 14% annualized for the fourth quarter
  • Loans increased 11% year-over-year
  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased 12% and total deposits increased 9% year-over-year
  • Cash dividend increasing to 17 ½ cents per quarter, a 17% increase
FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)                                        
(in Thousands except share and per share amounts)                                        
                                             
        Period Ending
December 31,
2019		   Period Ending
September 30,
2019		   % Change
From Period
Ending
September 30,
2019 to Period
Ending
December 31,
2019		   Period Ending
December 31,
2018		   % Change
From Period
Ending
December 31,
2018 to Period
Ending
December 31,
2019		  
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS                                        
Net Income   $ 41,037     $ 37,563     9   %   $ 36,237     13 %  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders   $ 41,005     $ 37,563     9   %   $ 36,205     13 %  
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.76     $ 0.69     10   %   $ 0.67     13 %  
Return on Average Assets     1.80 %     1.67 %             1.85 %        
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity     19.75 %     18.69 %             21.13 %        
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding     54,149,554       54,096,368               54,109,450          
                                             
YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS                                        
Net Income   $ 149,243                     $ 136,940     9 %  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders   $ 149,180                     $ 136,877     9 %  
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 2.76                     $ 2.53     9 %  
Return on Average Assets     1.73 %                     1.88 %        
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity     19.15 %                     20.95 %        
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding     54,103,074                       54,169,879          
                                             
Net income - adjusted for FDIC assessment credit*   $ 147,995                     $ 136,940     8 %  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - adjusted for FDIC assessment credit*   $ 147,932                     $ 136,877     8 %  
Diluted Earnings Per Share - adjusted for FDIC assessment credit*   $ 2.74                     $ 2.53     8 %  
Return on Average Assets - adjusted for FDIC assessment credit*     1.71 %                     1.88 %        
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity - adjusted for FDIC assessment credit*     18.99 %                     20.95 %        
                                             
BALANCE SHEET                                        
Total Assets   $ 8,947,653     $ 9,005,112     (1 ) %   $ 8,007,382     12 %  
Loans     7,261,451       7,022,069     3   %     6,533,499     11 %  
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits     1,749,879       1,678,672     4   %     1,557,341     12 %  
Total Deposits     7,530,433       7,724,158     (3 ) %     6,915,708     9 %  
Stockholders' Equity     842,682       810,537     4   %     715,203     18 %  
                                             
* The adjustment for the FDIC assessment credit included in the comparative periods presented in this press release are more fully described in "Detailed Financials" and in "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.  

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $41.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $36.2 million for the same quarter in 2018.  Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.77 and $0.76, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.68 and $0.67, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.80% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 19.75% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 1.85% and 21.13%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net interest income was $75.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $73.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $68.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.47% compared to 3.36% in the third quarter of 2019 and 3.63% in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Linked quarter decreases in average rates paid on deposits in excess of decreases in loan yields drove a favorable rate change and increases in average balances in loans, non-interest-bearing demand deposits and equity drove favorable volume change.

Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $7.10 billion, an increase of $140.9 million, or 8% annualized, over average loans of $6.96 billion for the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $669.3 million, or 10%, over average loans of $6.43 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $7.68 billion, an increase of $102.9 million, or 5% annualized, over average total deposits of $7.58 billion for the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $947.6 million, or 14%, over average total deposits of $6.74 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of two basis points compared to 0.52% for the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of nine basis points compared to 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.36%, a 13 basis point decrease compared to 0.49% for the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of six basis points compared to 0.30% for the fourth quarter of 2018.  We recorded a $5.9 million provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans was 1.05% at December 31, 2019, a decrease of five basis points compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2019 and unchanged compared to 1.05% as of December 31, 2018.  In management’s opinion, the allowance is adequate and was determined by consistent application of ServisFirst Bank’s methodology for calculating its allowance for loan losses.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $2.1 million, or 42%, to $7.1 million from $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Deposit service charges increased $92,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.  Mortgage banking revenue almost doubled to $1.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019.  Mortgage loan sales increased approximately 111% during the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the same quarter in 2018.  Credit card revenue increased $370,000, or 25%, to $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2018.  The number of credit card accounts increased approximately 36% and the aggregate amount of sales on all credit card accounts increased 20% during the fourth quarter of 2019.  Cash surrender value of life insurance increased $638,000, or 82%, to $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $780,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018.  We purchased $75.0 million of additional life insurance contracts during the third quarter of 2019.  Other income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $256,000, or 81%, to $572,000 from $316,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Gain or loss on the sale of other real estate owned, included in other income, was a gain of $116,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loss $18,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $2.9 million, or 13%, to $25.6 million from $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased $458,000, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis.  During the third quarter of 2019 we recognized a credit in the amount of $1.7 million to our FDIC and other regulatory assessments expense as a result of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (“FDIC”) Small Bank Assessment Credit.  This credit is discussed further below in “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”  Salary and benefit expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.3 million, or 10%, to $13.7 million from $12.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and decreased $1.8 million, or 12%, on a linked quarter basis.  We adjusted accrued incentives downward by $1.0 million in December based on actual year-end production in 2019.  The number of FTE employees increased from 468 at December 31, 2018 to 500 at December 31, 2019, or 7%, and decreased by six from the end of the third quarter of 2019.  Equipment and occupancy expense increased $176,000, or 8%, to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, from $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and decreased $48,000 on a linked-quarter basis.  Professional services expense increased $99,000, or 9%, to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, from $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased $276,000, or 31%, from $887,000 on a linked-quarter basis.  FDIC and other regulatory assessments increased $269,000 to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, from $902,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.  As mentioned above, we recognized an assessment credit during the third quarter of 2019.  Expenses associated with other real estate owned increased $78,000 to $103,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, from $25,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Property taxes on a recently foreclosed property were attributable to the increase during the fourth quarter of 2019.  Other operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.0 million, or 16%, to $7.2 million from $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased $557,000, or 8%, on a linked-quarter basis.  Increases in data processing expense, Federal Reserve Bank service charges, telecommunication expense and insurance expense contributed to this increase in other operating expenses for the year-over-year comparison.  The efficiency ratio was 30.93% during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 30.73% during the fourth quarter of 2018 and compared to 31.76% during the third quarter of 2019.

Income tax expense increased $1.9 million, or 23%, to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Our effective tax rate was 20.05% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 18.86% for the fourth quarter of 2018.  We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018 of $297,000 and $1.5 million, respectively.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the third quarter of 2019, we recorded a $1.7 million credit to our FDIC and other regulatory assessments expense as a result of the FDIC’s Small Bank Assessment Credit.  Financial measures included in this press release that are presented adjusted for this credit are net income, net income available to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, return on average assets and return on average common stockholders’ equity. Each of these five financial measures excludes the impact of this item, net of tax, attributable to the FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit and are all considered non-GAAP financial measures. This press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.  We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use.  The following reconciliation tables provide a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release.  Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

      Year Ended
December 31,
2019		                      
Net income - GAAP   $ 149,243                                      
  Adjustments:                                          
  FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit     1,669                                      
  Tax on adjustment     421                                      
Adjusted net income - non-GAAP   $ 147,995                                      
                                             
Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP   $ 149,180                                      
  Adjustments:                                          
  FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit     1,669                                      
  Tax on adjustment     421                                      
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP   $ 147,932                                      
                                             
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP   $ 2.76                                      
  Adjustments:                                          
  FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit     (0.03 )                                    
  Tax on adjustment     0.01                                      
Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP   $ 2.74                                      
                                             
Return on average assets - GAAP     1.73   %                                  
Net income - GAAP   $ 149,243                                      
  Adjustments:                                          
  FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit     1,669                                      
  Tax on adjustment     421                                      
Adjusted net income - non-GAAP   $ 147,995                                      
Average assets - GAAP   $ 8,638,604                                      
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP     1.71   %                                  
                                             
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP     19.15   %                                  
Net income - GAAP   $ 149,243                                      
  Adjustments:                                          
  FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit     1,669                                      
  Tax on adjustment     421                                      
Adjusted net income - non-GAAP   $ 147,995                                      
Average common stockholders' equity - GAAP   $ 779,071                                      
Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP     18.99   %                                  
                                             
      At December
31, 2019		   At September
30, 2019		   At June 30,
2019		   At March 31,
2019		   At December
31, 2018
  
Book value per share - GAAP   $ 15.71       $ 15.13     $ 14.55     $ 13.94     $ 13.40    
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP     842,682         810,537       778,957       745,586       715,203    
  Adjustments:                                          
  Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset     14,179         14,246       14,314       14,381       14,449    
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP   $ 828,503       $ 796,291     $ 764,643     $ 731,205     $ 700,754    
Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP   $ 15.45       $ 14.86     $ 14.29     $ 13.67     $ 13.13    
                                             
Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP     9.42   %     9.00 %     8.91 %     8.97 %     8.93 %  
Total assets - GAAP   $ 8,947,653       $ 9,005,112     $ 8,740,237     $ 8,310,836     $ 8,007,382    
  Adjustments:                                          
  Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset     14,179         14,246       14,314       14,381       14,449    
Total tangible assets - non-GAAP   $ 8,933,474       $ 8,990,866     $ 8,725,923     $ 8,296,455     $ 7,992,933    
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP     9.27   %     8.86 %     8.76 %     8.81 %     8.77 %  

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).  Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933.  The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions.  The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.  ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com  or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contact: ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
dmange@servisfirstbank.com

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)                                          
(In thousands except share and per share data)                                          
    4th Quarter 2019   3rd Quarter 2019   2nd Quarter 2019   1st Quarter 2019   4th Quarter 2018  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME                                          
Interest income   $ 98,187     $ 101,130     $ 97,787     $ 93,699     $ 90,164    
Interest expense     22,410       28,125       27,702       24,921       21,306    
Net interest income     75,777       73,005       70,085       68,778       68,858    
Provision for loan losses     5,884       6,985       4,884       4,885       6,518    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     69,893       66,020       65,201       63,893       62,340    
Non-interest income     7,052       6,210       5,778       4,942       5,019    
Non-interest expense     25,619       25,161       26,022       25,326       22,701    
Income before income tax     51,326       47,069       44,957       43,509       44,658    
Provision for income tax     10,289       9,506       9,324       8,499       8,421    
Net income     41,037       37,563       35,633       35,010       36,237    
Preferred stock dividends     32       -       31       -       32    
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 41,005     $ 37,563     $ 35,602     $ 35,010     $ 36,205    
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.77     $ 0.70     $ 0.66     $ 0.65     $ 0.68    
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.76     $ 0.69     $ 0.66     $ 0.65     $ 0.67    
Average diluted shares outstanding     54,149,554       54,096,368       54,089,107       54,076,538       54,109,450    
                                           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA                                          
Total assets   $ 8,947,653     $ 9,005,112     $ 8,740,237     $ 8,310,836     $ 8,007,382    
Loans     7,261,451       7,022,069       6,967,886       6,659,908       6,533,499    
Debt securities     759,649       688,271       658,221       631,946       590,184    
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits     1,749,879       1,678,672       1,576,959       1,572,703       1,557,341    
Total deposits     7,530,433       7,724,158       7,404,794       7,083,666       6,915,708    
Borrowings     64,703       64,693       64,684       64,675       64,666    
Stockholders' equity   $ 842,682     $ 810,537     $ 778,957     $ 745,586     $ 715,203    
                                           
Shares outstanding     53,623,740       53,579,013       53,526,882       53,495,208       53,375,195    
Book value per share   $ 15.71     $ 15.13     $ 14.55     $ 13.94     $ 13.40    
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 15.45     $ 14.86     $ 14.29     $ 13.67     $ 13.13    
                                           
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)                                          
Net interest margin     3.47 %     3.36 %     3.44 %     3.56 %     3.63 %  
Return on average assets     1.80 %     1.67 %     1.69 %     1.75 %     1.85 %  
Return on average common stockholders' equity     19.75 %     18.69 %     18.72 %     19.42 %     21.13 %  
Efficiency ratio     30.93 %     31.76 %     34.30 %     34.35 %     30.73 %  
Non-interest expense to average earning assets     1.17 %     1.16 %     1.28 %     1.31 %     1.20 %  
                                           
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)                                          
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.50 %     10.39 %     10.18 %     10.30 %     10.12 %  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.50 %     10.39 %     10.19 %     10.30 %     10.13 %  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     12.31 %     12.27 %     12.02 %     12.21 %     12.05 %  
Tier 1 capital to average assets     9.13 %     8.88 %     9.00 %     9.03 %     9.07 %  
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1)     9.27 %     8.86 %     8.76 %     8.81 %     8.77 %  
                                           
(1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures.  
(2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.  


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)                    
(Dollars in thousands)                    
        December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   % Change  
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 78,618     $ 97,516     (19 ) %  
Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions     451,509       360,534     25   %  
Federal funds sold     100,473       223,845     (55 ) %  
  Cash and cash equivalents     630,600       681,895     (8 ) %  
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value     759,399       590,184     29   %  
Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $250 at December 31, 2019)     250       -     NM      
Mortgage loans held for sale     6,312       120     5,160   %  
Loans     7,261,451       6,533,499     11   %  
Less allowance for loan losses     (76,584 )     (68,600 )   12   %  
  Loans, net     7,184,867       6,464,899     11   %  
Premises and equipment, net     56,496       57,822     (2 ) %  
Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets     14,179       14,449     (2 ) %  
Other assets     295,552       198,013     49   %  
  Total assets   $ 8,947,653     $ 8,007,382     12   %  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
  Non-interest-bearing   $ 1,749,879     $ 1,557,341     12   %  
  Interest-bearing     5,780,554       5,358,367     8   %  
    Total deposits     7,530,433       6,915,708     9   %  
Federal funds purchased     470,749       288,725     63   %  
Other borrowings     64,703       64,666     -   %  
Other liabilities     39,086       23,080     69   %  
  Total liabilities     8,104,971       7,292,179     11   %  
Stockholders' equity:                    
  Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at                    
    December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018     -       -          
  Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 53,623,740 shares                    
    issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, and 53,375,195 shares issued and outstanding                    
    at December 31, 2018     54       53     2   %  
  Additional paid-in capital     219,766       218,521     1   %  
  Retained earnings     616,611       500,868     23   %  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     5,749       (4,741 )   NM      
    Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.     842,180       714,701     18   %  
  Noncontrolling interest     502       502     -   %  
    Total stockholders' equity     842,682       715,203     18   %  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 8,947,653     $ 8,007,382     12   %  
                             


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)                    
(In thousands except per share data)                          
        Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,  
        2019     2018   2019   2018  
Interest income:                          
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 89,407     $ 83,085   $ 354,308   $ 305,370  
  Taxable securities     4,702       3,506     17,008     12,654  
  Nontaxable securities     274       544     1,429     2,406  
  Federal funds sold     1,053       966     6,038     3,103  
  Other interest and dividends     2,751       2,063     12,020     3,094  
  Total interest income     98,187       90,164     390,803     326,627  
Interest expense:                          
  Deposits     19,786       18,957     90,958     55,502  
  Borrowed funds     2,624       2,349     12,200     8,446  
  Total interest expense     22,410       21,306     103,158     63,948  
  Net interest income     75,777       68,858     287,645     262,679  
Provision for loan losses     5,884       6,518     22,638     21,402  
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     69,893       62,340     265,007     241,277  
Non-interest income:                          
  Service charges on deposit accounts     1,806       1,714     7,029     6,547  
  Mortgage banking     1,366       688     4,361     2,784  
  Credit card income     1,891       1,521     7,076     5,550  
  Securities (losses) gains     (1 )     -     27     190  
  Increase in cash surrender value life insurance     1,418       780     3,745     3,130  
  Other operating income     572       316     1,744     1,239  
  Total non-interest income     7,052       5,019     23,982     19,440  
Non-interest expense:                          
  Salaries and employee benefits     13,680       12,385     57,783     51,849  
  Equipment and occupancy expense     2,339       2,163     9,272     8,423  
  Professional services     1,163       1,064     4,235     3,646  
  FDIC and other regulatory assessments     1,171       902     2,975     3,869  
  Other real estate owned expense     103       25     415     790  
  Other operating expense     7,163       6,162     27,448     23,298  
  Total non-interest expense     25,619       22,701     102,128     91,875  
  Income before income tax     51,326       44,658     186,861     168,842  
Provision for income tax     10,289       8,421     37,618     31,902  
  Net income     41,037       36,237     149,243     136,940  
  Dividends on preferred stock     32       32     63     63  
  Net income available to common stockholders   $ 41,005     $ 36,205   $ 149,180   $ 136,877  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.77     $ 0.68   $ 2.79   $ 2.57  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.76     $ 0.67   $ 2.76   $ 2.53  


LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)                              
(In thousands)                              
                                 
      4th Quarter 2019   3rd Quarter 2019   2nd Quarter 2019   1st Quarter 2019   4th Quarter 2018
Commercial, financial and agricultural   $ 2,696,210   $ 2,653,934   $ 2,633,529   $ 2,522,136   $ 2,513,225
Real estate - construction     521,392     550,871     603,779     556,219     533,192
Real estate - mortgage:                              
  Owner-occupied commercial     1,587,478     1,526,911     1,538,279     1,500,595     1,463,887
  1-4 family mortgage     644,188     632,346     630,963     629,285     621,634
  Other mortgage     1,747,394     1,592,072     1,496,512     1,394,611     1,337,068
Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage     3,979,060     3,751,329     3,665,754     3,524,491     3,422,589
Consumer     64,789     65,935     64,824     57,062     64,493
Total loans   $ 7,261,451   $ 7,022,069   $ 6,967,886   $ 6,659,908   $ 6,533,499
                               


SUMMARY OF LOAN LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)                                  
(Dollars in thousands)                                  
          4th Quarter 2019   3rd Quarter 2019   2nd Quarter 2019   1st Quarter 2019   4th Quarter 2018
Allowance for loan losses:                                        
Beginning balance   $ 77,192       $ 71,386       $ 70,207       $ 68,600       $ 66,879    
Loans charged off:                                        
  Commercial financial and agricultural     4,742         3,626         3,610         3,037         4,685    
  Real estate - mortgage     1,689         4,974         169         50         173    
  Consumer     139         172         63         218         72    
    Total charge offs     6,570         8,772         3,842         3,305         4,930    
Recoveries:                                        
  Commercial financial and agricultural     51         126         117         12         120    
  Real estate - construction     1         1         -         1         4    
  Real estate - mortgage     2         -         4         7         1    
  Consumer     24         60         16         7         8    
    Total recoveries     78         187         137         27         133    
  Net charge-offs     6,492         8,585         3,705         3,278         4,797    
  Allocation from Loan Guarantee Program     -         7,406         -         -         -    
  Provision for loan losses     5,884         6,985         4,884         4,885         6,518    
  Ending balance   $ 76,584       $ 77,192       $ 71,386       $ 70,207       $ 68,600    
                                               
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.05   %     1.10   %     1.02   %     1.05   %     1.05   %
  Allowance for loan losses to total average loans     1.08   %     1.11   %     1.05   %     1.06   %     1.07   %
  Net charge-offs to total average loans     0.36   %     0.49   %     0.22   %     0.20   %     0.30   %
  Provision for loan losses to total average loans     0.33   %     0.40   %     0.29   %     0.30   %     0.40   %
  Nonperforming assets:                                        
    Nonaccrual loans   $ 30,091       $ 35,732       $ 21,840       $ 22,154       $ 21,926    
    Loans 90+ days past due and accruing     6,021         5,317         10,299         5,021         5,844    
    Other real estate owned and repossessed assets     8,178         5,337         5,649         5,480         5,169    
  Total   $ 44,290       $ 46,386       $ 37,788       $ 32,655       $ 32,939    
                                               
  Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.50   %     0.58   %     0.46   %     0.41   %     0.43   %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.50   %     0.52   %     0.43   %     0.39   %     0.41   %
  Nonperforming assets to earning assets     0.50   %     0.53   %     0.44   %     0.40   %     0.43   %
  Reserve for loan losses to nonaccrual loans     254.51   %     216.03   %     326.86   %     316.90   %     312.87   %
                                               
  Restructured accruing loans   $ 375       $ 3,468       $ 2,742       $ 2,742       $ 3,043    
                                               
  Restructured accruing loans to total loans     0.01   %     0.05   %     0.04   %     0.04   %     0.04   %
                                               
  TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED)                          
  (In thousands)                                
          4th Quarter 2019   3rd Quarter 2019   2nd Quarter 2019   1st Quarter 2019   4th Quarter 2018
  Beginning balance:   $ 11,248       $ 11,284       $ 12,289       $ 14,555       $ 16,584    
    Net (paydowns) / advances     (3,481 )       714         (12 )       (766 )       (11 )  
    Charge-offs     (1,333 )       (750 )       (993 )       (1,500 )       (2,018 )  
    Transfer to OREO     (3,354 )       -         -         -         -    
          $ 3,080       $ 11,248       $ 11,284       $ 12,289       $ 14,555    
                                                         


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)                    
(In thousands except per share data)                    
        4th Quarter
2019		   3rd Quarter
2019		   2nd Quarter
2019		   1st Quarter
2019		   4th Quarter
2018		  
Interest income:                                
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 89,407     $ 90,767     $ 88,610     $ 85,524   $ 83,085  
  Taxable securities     4,702       4,367       4,193       3,746     3,506  
  Nontaxable securities     274       316       393       446     544  
  Federal funds sold     1,053       1,768       1,998       1,219     966  
  Other interest and dividends     2,751       3,912       2,593       2,764     2,063  
  Total interest income     98,187       101,130       97,787       93,699     90,164  
Interest expense:                                
  Deposits     19,786       24,787       24,240       22,145     18,957  
  Borrowed funds     2,624       3,338       3,462       2,776     2,349  
  Total interest expense     22,410       28,125       27,702       24,921     21,306  
  Net interest income     75,777       73,005       70,085       68,778     68,858  
Provision for loan losses     5,884       6,985       4,884       4,885     6,518  
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     69,893       66,020       65,201       63,893     62,340  
Non-interest income:                                
  Service charges on deposit accounts     1,806       1,735       1,786       1,702     1,714  
  Mortgage banking     1,366       1,333       1,087       575     688  
  Credit card income     1,891       1,868       1,741       1,576     1,521  
  Securities (losses) gains     (1 )     34       (6 )     -     -  
  Increase in cash surrender value life insurance     1,418       787       778       762     780  
  Other operating income     572       453       392       327     316  
  Total non-interest income     7,052       6,210       5,778       4,942     5,019  
Non-interest expense:                                
  Salaries and employee benefits     13,680       15,499       14,339       14,265     12,385  
  Equipment and occupancy expense     2,339       2,387       2,287       2,259     2,163  
  Professional services     1,163       887       1,191       994     1,064  
  FDIC and other regulatory assessments (credits)     1,171       (296 )     1,081       1,019     902  
  Other real estate owned expense     103       78       212       22     25  
  Other operating expense     7,163       6,606       6,912       6,767     6,162  
  Total non-interest expense     25,619       25,161       26,022       25,326     22,701  
  Income before income tax     51,326       47,069       44,957       43,509     44,658  
Provision for income tax     10,289       9,506       9,324       8,499     8,421  
  Net income     41,037       37,563       35,633       35,010     36,237  
  Dividends on preferred stock     32       -       31       -     32  
  Net income available to common stockholders   $ 41,005     $ 37,563     $ 35,602     $ 35,010   $ 36,205  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.77     $ 0.70     $ 0.67     $ 0.65   $ 0.68  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.76     $ 0.69     $ 0.66     $ 0.65   $ 0.67  


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(Dollars in thousands)
                                                                     
            4th Quarter 2019   3rd Quarter 2019   2nd Quarter 2019   1st Quarter 2019   4th Quarter 2018
            Average
Balance		   Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Yield /
Rate
Assets:                                                            
Interest-earning assets:                                                            
  Loans, net of unearned income (1)                                                            
    Taxable   $ 7,066,576   5.00 %   $ 6,927,075   5.18 %   $ 6,756,927     5.24 %   $ 6,570,920     5.26 %   $ 6,403,139     5.13 %
    Tax-exempt (2)     35,563   4.06       34,195   3.98       32,124     3.83       30,577     3.81       29,656     3.26  
      Total loans, net of                                                            
        unearned income     7,102,139   5.00       6,961,270   5.17       6,789,051     5.23       6,601,497     5.25       6,432,795     5.12  
  Mortgage loans held for sale     6,505   2.44       6,482   2.45       5,208     3.85       1,614     6.53       3,364     3.30  
  Debt securities:                                                            
    Taxable     670,732   2.81       595,405   2.93       565,491     2.97       518,955     2.89       498,138     2.82  
    Tax-exempt (2)     50,825   2.20       59,992   2.21       77,364     2.10       87,537     2.12       98,027     2.34  
      Total securities (3)     721,557   2.76       655,397   2.87       642,855     2.86       606,492     2.78       596,165     2.74  
  Federal funds sold     238,927   1.75       312,968   2.24       323,714     2.48       192,690     2.57       156,884     2.44  
  Interest-bearing balances with banks     602,755   1.81       690,973   2.25       411,481     2.53       438,099     2.56       334,065     2.45  
  Total interest-earning assets   $ 8,671,883   4.49 %   $ 8,627,090   4.65 %   $ 8,172,309     4.80 %   $ 7,840,392     4.85 %   $ 7,524,152     4.76 %
Non-interest-earning assets:                                                            
  Cash and due from banks     70,381           71,418           76,988             74,430             74,272        
  Net premises and equipment     57,986           58,243           58,607             58,852             58,521        
  Allowance for loan losses, accrued interest and other assets     233,885           162,654           156,264             149,941             128,933        
      Total assets   $ 9,034,135         $ 8,919,405         $ 8,464,168           $ 8,123,615           $ 7,784,999        
                                                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                            
  Interest-bearing deposits:                                                            
  Checking   $ 961,258   0.69 %   $ 900,754   0.84 %   $ 909,847     0.88 %   $ 942,686     0.86 %   $ 908,416     0.74 %
  Savings     62,311   0.53       57,431   0.60       54,391     0.57       54,086     0.55       52,443     0.54  
  Money market     4,189,283   1.34       4,265,435   1.76       3,932,459     1.88       3,758,162     1.78       3,537,522     1.56  
  Time deposits     712,155   2.15       703,278   2.20       694,414     2.16       698,976     2.06       687,361     1.92  
    Total interest-bearing deposits     5,925,007   1.32       5,926,898   1.66       5,591,111     1.74       5,453,910     1.65       5,185,742     1.45  
  Federal funds purchased     420,066   1.74       441,526   2.30       418,486     2.57       312,989     2.59       263,125     2.36  
  Other borrowings     64,698   4.79       64,689   4.79       64,680     4.84       64,671     4.90       64,665     4.79  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 6,409,771   1.39 %   $ 6,433,113   1.73 %   $ 6,074,277     1.83 %   $ 5,831,570     1.73 %   $ 5,513,532     1.53 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                            
  Non-interest-bearing demand deposits     1,759,671           1,654,928           1,591,722             1,524,502             1,551,366        
  Other liabilities     41,112           34,070           35,161             36,362             40,185        
  Stockholders' equity     818,320           792,284           763,742             735,611             689,525        
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     5,261           5,010           (734 )           (4,430 )           (9,609 )      
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 9,034,135         $ 8,919,405         $ 8,464,168           $ 8,123,615           $ 7,784,999        
Net interest spread         3.10 %         2.92 %         2.97 %         3.12 %         3.23 %
Net interest margin         3.47 %         3.36 %         3.44 %         3.56 %         3.63 %
                                                                     
(1 ) Average loans include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.
(2 ) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
(3 ) Unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the yield calculation.

 

