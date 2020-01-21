United® Real Estate Recognizes Opportunity to Support Nation’s Service Men & Women Through New VA Lending Changes

United Real Estate & Mutual of Omaha Partner to Support Nation's Service Men & Women

Launches Partnership and VA Agent Certification with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- United® Real Estate , one of the fastest growing national real estate organizations, today announced its partnership with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage. The partnership allows United agents to become VA certified in VA lending practices and deepens United Real Estate’s quest to provide service excellence to service men and women across the Nation.“In providing this resource to our Agents we are accomplishing two of our important goals. First, we are delivering tremendous educational support which will help our Agents achieve more success in their individual real estate practices and second, we are to delivering greater levels of service to our country’s past, present and future service men and women”, says Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage in this effort. They are truly knowledge leaders in the VA lending space,” added Haase.Starting in 2020, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019 will change the dynamics of the VA lending opportunities for Active Duty, Retired, Veteran, Reserve/National Guard military members by removing the maximum loan limits and extending zero-down buying power. Currently, the VA loan limit ranges from $484,350 up to $726,525 in high balance counties. This rule effectively gives the eligible borrower unlimited buying power with no down payment requirement. The new rule also allows for an Active Duty service member who is a recipient of a purple heart to have his or her VA funding fee waived.“Mutual of Omaha Mortgage is so pleased at the VA’s changes which will enable more of our cherished veterans to purchase their dream homes,” expressed Jeff Gennarelli, President of Mutual of Omaha Mortgage. “We are also very excited to play a small part in helping United Real Estate achieve their goals. In a short time, we have learned the many cultural similarities between our two phenomenal brands and anticipate a long mutually beneficial relationship.”Real estate agents interested in participating in the VA agent certification program or career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 877-201-7640.To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 877-201-7640.A Closer Look at United Real EstateUnited Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014 by the Swanepoel TRENDS Report, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" from 2015-2019 by Swanepoel Power 200. United Real Estate has more than 85 offices and over 4,900 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies in 2015-2019, Entrepreneur 2018 Franchise 500- Ranked in Top 100 New Franchises, Top Franchises and Top Brands. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.



