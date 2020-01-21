The acoustic camera market is expected to grow from USD 128 million in 2019 to USD 159 million by 2024—growing at a CAGR of 4.4%

Key factors driving the growth of the acoustic camera market include the growing adoption of room and building acoustics, and emerging audio and video combined microphone and camera array technology. Strategies such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by market players are fueling the growth of the acoustic camera market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acoustic Camera Market by Array Type, Measurement Type, Application, Industry And Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793709/?utm_source=GNW

However, the adoption of inorganic strategies by established players is creating tight competition for new entrants and restricting the growth of the market.



2D array type to account for largest market size from 2019 to 2024

The 2D array type is expected to account for the largest share of the acoustic camera market during the forecast period.Depending on the nature of application, the geometry of a microphone array plays an important role in the formulation of processing algorithms.



In a few cases, regular geometry of microphones, such as square and rectangular arrays, simplifies the problem of noise source estimation. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for acoustic applications for planar surface.



APAC to be fastest-growing market for acoustic cameras from 2019 to 2024

APAC is likely to witness the highest CAGR in the said market during the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing facilities across various industries in this region and rising noise levels from manufacturing plants and its associated discomfort to humans are among the factors that are expected to drive the demand for acoustic camera solutions in this region.



The break-up of profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 35%, Tier 2 = 45%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 40%, and Managers = 25%

• By Region: North America = 45%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 5%



gfai tech GmbH (Germany), BRÜEL & KJÆR (Denmark), CAE Software and Systems GmbH (Germany), Siemens PLM Software (US), Signal Interface Group (US), and Norsonic AS (Norway) are among the major players in the acoustic camera market.



Research Coverage:

The acoustic camera market, in this report, is segmented into array type, measurement, application, industry, and geography.The market based on array types is further classified into 2D array and 3D array.



The acoustic camera market, by measurment type, is further segmented into far field and near field.The acoustic camera market, by application, is further segmented into noise source identification, leakage detection, and others.



The acoustic camera market, by industry, is segmented into automotive, aerospace, electronics and appliance, infrastructure, energy & power, education & research, and industrial.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market, by array type, measurement type, application, industry, and geography have been provided to give the overall view of the acoustic camera market.



Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the acoustic camera market have been provided in the research report.



The report includes a detailed competitive landscape and revenues of key players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793709/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.