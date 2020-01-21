Steelcase Named One of the World’s Most Admired Companies

Company also recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune has recognized Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) as one of its 2020 World’s Most Admired Companies in the Home Equipment and Furnishings industry sector. In the same week, Steelcase earned a perfect score of 100 points on the Corporate Equality Index, issued by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The company has received this top score in five of the past six years.



Businesses featured on the Most Admired List are rated by executives, directors and analysts in their respective industries based on nine criteria – ranging from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The Corporate Equality Index recognized Steelcase for championing comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families. The criteria used to establish this recognition include equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Fortune Magazine as a Most Admired Company and, in the same week, receive a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index,” said Steelcase President and CEO, Jim Keane. “We work hard to create an equitable and inspiring place to work, and it’s a delight to be recognized for our efforts. Congratulations to everyone on Fortune’s list and to Steelcase employees around the world who diligently push us to be better every day.”

The company’s extensive exploration of the workplace globally helps it understand how work is changing and how those changes impact people. By applying user-centered research to imagine new possibilities, Steelcase designs and manufactures products for the world’s leading organizations so people have better experiences at work. The company partners with other leading brands to enrich its portfolio, increasing the range of options it offers to help customers work, learn and heal.

Information about Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Rankings and the Corporate Equality Index

Fortune’s rankings are published each year and reflect the observations and opinions of executives, directors and analysts from a total of 680 companies in 30 countries. Respondents rate their industry peers and competitors on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. More information on the World’s Most Admired Companies can be found at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/

Launched in 2002, the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index has become a roadmap and benchmarking tool for U.S. businesses in the evolving field of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality in the workplace. The HRC Foundation is committed to keeping the criteria for the CEI rigorous, fair and transparent by identifying emerging best practices that improve the experiences of LGBTQ employees of participating businesses. Equally important, it is committed to providing the resources and consultation that enable each business to attain a 100 percent rating.

About Steelcase Inc.

For over 107 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world’s leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands – including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, PolyVision®, Turnstone®, Smith System®, Orangebox® and AMQ®. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2019 revenue of $3.4 billion.

This release is not endorsed or sponsored by Fortune.

Contact:

Katie Woodruff

616-915-8505



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.