Football Coach Andy Townsend’s 3 Tips for High School Athletes Looking to Play College Ball

MARSHALL, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Becoming a pro athlete is many a high school football players’ dream. But the road from high school to college and beyond isn’t easy. In fact, the NCAA reports only about 7% of high school athletes make it to the college level. To make it to the big leagues, players need grit, talent, perseverance, and passion says football coach Andy Townsend . In his 14-plus years long career, Andy Townsend has coached, assisted, and managed operations for teams throughout Texas and Tennessee and has coached players who’ve gone on to play in the NFL. Here are his tips for high school athletes to improve their chances of being recruited by a major college team.3 Tips for High Schoolers to Get Recruited1) Make a PlanFootball coach Andy Townsend says the number one thing athletes need to do is take charge early on. Don’t wait for recruiters or an opportunity to come to you. Instead, take life and your athletic career by the horns. Research what division levels you qualify for athletically and make a list of target schools. Then, reach out to the coaches at those schools and send them recruiting videos, along with a letter of interest including your key stats. Send the coaches updates through the year as you progress.2) Crush the Essentials at CombinesCombines are your best chance to show coaches what you’ve got. Andy Townsend has led a few in his day and says in order to make the best impression, you’ll ideally want to present yourself as an all-around powerhouse. But focusing on some crucial skills is a great place to start. The tests you need to ace are: 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill, and 5-10-5 shuttle. Attending football camps in the years leading up to your senior year is a great way to supplement what you learn in practice.3) Stay on Top of Academics Andy Townsend stresses that it’s also crucial to stay on track in the classroom just as you do in the field. If you don’t get good grades, top schools may not accept you or, worse, you may get cut from your team altogether. Take advantage of services like tutoring if you’re struggling in certain areas, and practice excellent time management to ensure you’ve got time and energy for studies as well as the game.More on Andy Townsend Football Coach Andy Townsend Football Coach earned his bachelor’s degree from East Texas Baptist University in kinesiology and a master’s degree from Greenville University in coaching. He’s been on staff for two national champions: Texas A&M Commerce (2017) and Navarro Bulldogs (2010). Part of the inaugural football class at ETBU in 2000 and a 2004 graduate, Andy Townsend has since held multiple titles including Associate Head Coach, Director of Football Operations, Offensive Line Coach, Defensive line Coach, and Tight Ends Coach. Andy Townsend Football Coach also founded the Lone Star Pro Day held at Texas A&M Commerce, which gives players from small schools an opportunity to showcase their talents to NFL personnel. Throughout the years, Andy Townsend has coached multiple players who have gone on to play in the NFL, including DJ Hayden, Ethan Westbrook, Dustin Vaughan, Craig Watts, Luis Perez, and Michael Onuoha. He also designed a football camp app for Android and iPhone.



