Strut Hair Solutions to Showcase Ellen Wille Wigs of Germany

"Ellen Wille Wigs of Germany" event to be held on February 8th at Strut Hair Solutions

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strut Hair Solutions, the San Diego-based wig shop with locations in Solana Beach and Fresno, announced the upcoming event, "Ellen Wille Wigs of Germany." It will be held on February 8th, 11:30 AM to 4:00 PM. The location of the event will be at Strut Wigs, San Diego at the following address: 202 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Solana Beach, Ca 92075.The Attendees of the event will be able to meet Dana, a representative from Ellen Wille. Wine and champagne will be served as well. New and sexy styles to start the year off right will be showcased with "Hair You Love."For 50 years, Ellen Wille Wigs and toppers have been inspired by international fashion trends. Each style is carefully designed and crafted to ensure the most beautiful look, natural movement, and comfortable fit. True European flair now is available in the USA. Strut Hair Solutions is proud to offer Ellen Wille wigs and toppers.Strut Hair Solutions exists to make a positive and lasting impact on their clients. Strut Hair Solutions provides an extensive line of hair products and solutions including wigs, hair extensions, accessories and topical hair growth products for needs ranging from medical patients (chemotherapy, alopecia, etc.) to fashion clients seeking aesthetic enhancements.Additional services include laser hair therapy, custom cutting and coloring, washing and application – ensuring a uniquely-tailored experience for each client.



