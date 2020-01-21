National Floors Direct Promotes Justin Sawchuck to Sales Manager

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Floors Direct, one of the East Coast’s leading direct-to-consumer carpet and flooring specialty companies, is proud to announce a new sales manager at their Milford, Connecticut location: Justin Sawchuk. Sawchuk was promoted from Field Sales and is looking forward to taking his team to new heights in the new year.Prior to joining the National Floors Direct family , Sawchuck was a design consultant at Great Day Improvements and, before that, a product manager at Renewal by Andersen. He is a graduate of Johnson and Wales University with a degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections. Justin is a veteran of the US Army and served in combat operations in Afganistan. His wealth of experience in home improvement, as well as his exceptional leadership skills, commitment to honesty and integrity, and business acumen make him the perfect person for the sales manager position.Sawchuck’s promotion is an exciting opportunity for advancement in a growing company. The company, headquartered in Astoria, NY, recently opened a brand new state-of-the-art 60,000 square-feet distribution center in Astoria to meet increasing demand.The company also has office locations in Braintree, Massachusetts, Milford, Connecticut, and Rahway, New Jersey. The company’s service region includes most of the Northeast United States. National Floors Direct is also a fantastic company to work for as they are unique in their field, offering an array of exceptional-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, and luxury vinyl products from some of the best names in the business at a fraction of the price of boutique retailers, without sacrificing quality, safety, or durability.Not only does National Floors Direct guarantee top-quality goods and the lowest price in the industry by 15% or more, but they also “Bring the Store to Your Door.” Their team visits customers’ homes or offices with samples, enabling the consumer to see exactly what the product will look like in their space.National Floors Direct emphasizes customer satisfaction and safety as much as convenience and product quality. National Floors Direct’s reviews, including an average 4-star rating out of nearly 400 on Google, reflect this.Justin Sawchuck is committed to raising that number in the near future by continuing National Floors Direct’s legacy of providing exceptional products and unparalleled customer service.Learn more about National Floors Direct here: www.nationalfloorsdirect.com



