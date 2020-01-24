eWebResults Recognized by Senator Ted Cruz as 2019’s Local Employer of Excellence

The award is a collaborative decision made in conjunction with the Texas Workforce Commission.

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ewebResults is pleased to announce their recognition by Senator Ted Cruz and the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) as 2019’s Local Employer of Excellence.eWebResults is one of the fastest-growing, full-service, Internet marketing agencies in Houston. Founded in 1999, eWebResults specializes in providing result-driven online marketing solutions for medium-sized businesses and enterprise brands across the globe.In a recent announcement, eWebResults received a prestigious award on January 8th, 2020 from Senator Ted Cruz, recognizing the company’s outstanding efforts as 2019’s Local Employer of Excellence. This highly coveted award honors the work the company has done in partnership with the Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast to make a lasting impact in the Houston community and the great State of Texas.“We received a glowing letter of praise from Senator Cruz which highlights the collaboration between eWebResults and the TWC to give our employees the opportunity to broaden their horizons, by equipping them to meet the challenges of a dynamic global economy,” says Matt Bertram, Digital Marketing Strategist of eWebResults. “It is such an honor to be commended by Senator Cruz for our contributions and we look forward to continuing our pursuit to help fellow Texans with the means to achieve the American Dream.”For more information about eWebResults, visit the company’s website at https://www.ewebresults.com/ About the CompanyeWebResults provides a host of customized Internet marketing solutions to help businesses realize their true potential. These services include Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click Advertising, Website Design, Company Branding, Website Analysis, and so much more.The company also hosts a widely popular SEO podcast which has garnered over 3.8 million downloads.eWebResults’ portfolio includes Internet marketing services for Manning Pool Service, Citywide Injury & Accident, Everhart Construction, Houston EB5, My Salon Suite, Machine Saver, Passion Electric, Peter’s Pressure Washing, and many more!



