Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 prior to the market open on Monday, January 27, 2020. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-721-7239 and referencing access code number 1069003. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, February 4, 2020 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 2689092.



Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes

President, Chief Operating Officer

and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060



